Previous Olympic snowboarding competitor under investigation for US drug smuggling allegations

The FBI is providing a $50,000 reward for intel leading to the capture and exposure of Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian national who's been evading arrest in Mexico. Accused of numerous crimes, the 43-year-old is wanted in the US for managing a criminal syndicate, homicide, conspiring to distribute cocaine, and other offenses, US legal representatives announced.

According to American authorities, Wedding's gang transported massive quantities of cocaine from Colombia to Mexico, California, and various areas within the US through long-haul semi-trucks. Wedding himself is also implicated in historic drug-related charges in Canada. Another 15 individuals have been charged in connection with this operation, transferring around 60 metric tons of cocaine annually, with 4 still at large, revealed Martin Estrada, US Attorney in Los Angeles.

Estrada emphasized to journalists, "He decided to become a significant drug lord and a murderer."

Following an investigation, FBI Special Agent in Charge Krysti Hawkins reported that a dozen people were apprehended across Florida, Michigan, Canada, Colombia, and Mexico, in relation to the case.

US authorities accuse the group of executing two members of a Canadian family in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment, as per officials and court records, with ambiguity surrounding their identities, and two more victims. Authorities confirmed seizing cocaine, firearms, ammunition, cash, and more than $3 million in cryptocurrencies as part of their investigation.

Wedding also represented Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, authorities stated.

Wedding has pending drug-related charges in Canada, dating back to 2015, disclosed Chris Leather, Chief Superintendent with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who added, "Those charges remain unresolved."

Before being imprisoned in 2010 due to conspiracy to distribute cocaine charges in the US, Wedding had already served a term behind bars, as per federal records. Estrada maintained that, upon his release, Wedding returned to illicit activities, seeking protection from the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

The US authorities are seeking Wedding's extradition from Mexico to stand trial for his crimes in the United States, as he is considered a fugitive by US legal representatives.

Given his past associations with the criminal syndicate and involvement in drug-trafficking activities, it is believed that Wedding and his associates, including the members still at large, pose a significant threat to US national security.

