Previous Military Leader Prabowo Subianto assumes the role of Indonesia's freshly elected President

Following the presidential election in Indonesia eight months ago, ex-general Prabowo Subianto took over as the nation's top leader in a ceremony attended by various diplomats. At the age of 73, Prabowo Subianto took his oath in the Indonesian parliament, succeeding Joko Widodo, who had been leading Indonesia since 2014.

Post-inauguration, Prabowo Subianto addressed the legislators, declaring his intention to govern Indonesia with the well-being of all Indonesians, including those who didn't vote for him. Clad in traditional Indonesian attire, the former defense minister also vowed to tackle corruption and defend democracy.

In his inaugural address, Prabowo Subianto emphasized his commitment to maintaining Indonesia's neutral foreign policy, saying, "We desire to be a good neighbor." He further assured that while Indonesia would not interfere with other countries, it would not tolerate interference either.

Witnessing the inauguration were British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. Post-ceremony, the capital Jakarta saw tens of thousands of people rally on the streets under increased security measures. Prabowo Subianto became the eighth President of Indonesia since the nation's independence in 1945.

Securing 58.6% of the votes in the Southeast Asian island state's presidential election in February, Prabowo Subianto emerged victorious. During his campaign, he pledged to carry forward Widodo's policies, as Widodo himself was unable to seek re-election due to term limits. Widodo enjoys immense popularity in Indonesia, and the country's economy experienced consistent growth under his leadership, topping off at around 5% in 2023.

Prabowo Subianto, a notable political figure, contested for the presidency for the third time. His vice president, Gibran Rakabuming, is the eldest son of Widodo.

Prabowo Subianto served as a military officer under the dictatorship of Suharto, which ended in 1998. He was dismissed due to allegations of ordering the abduction of democracy activists. However, Prabowo Subianto has continuously denied these accusations and has never faced legal consequences.

