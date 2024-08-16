Previous EU Commissioner Oettinger endorses questionable fashion titans

Following his stint as Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg and EU Commissioner, Günther Oettinger set up a consulting business. Now, the Chinese fashion behemoth Shein has enlisted his services. The company is under scrutiny by consumer protection advocates and European politics.

Former EU Commissioner, Günther Oettinger, will now also consult for the Asian digital fashion retailer, Shein. This was confirmed by the company in media reports, who were thrilled about the opportunity to utilize his expertise.

Shein, founded by Chris Xu in 2008, is a retailer of fashion and sportswear. Headquartered in Singapore, it's now one of the largest fashion companies globally. With thousands of direct deliveries, mainly from China, Shein puts pressure on traditional fashion retailers. There are even rumors of an IPO for the company in the future.

Consequently, Shein has been in the political spotlight recently. There have been calls to abolish the duty-free allowance, among other things. In April, Shein was also categorized as a "large online platform" by the European Commission, increasing its regulatory expectations. Consumer protection advocates have repeatedly criticized the company and competitors like Temu, focusing on product quality and misleading discounted pricing.

Shein braces for potential duties

Oettinger commented in Die Welt that, "I have a contract as a freelance consultant – limited to cybersecurity, data protection, and geopolitics." Shein's concerns include current developments in trade policy, potential duties, or sanctions, in line with EU objectives. While it will only consume a minor portion of his time, Oettinger shared that, "Shein is a global leader. I haven't shopped there personally, but I know numerous young people who choose Shein as their preferred online retailer."

As the Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg from 2005 to 2010, Oettinger later moved to Brussels as EU Commissioner. Initially responsible for energy, he later oversaw the digital economy and EU budget. After leaving politics, Oettinger established a consulting firm with his partner, focusing on economic and political consulting.

Notably, Oettinger has stumbled into controversy before. In early 2017, criticism ensued after his speech in Hamburg, where he purportedly referred to Chinese people as "slant eyes."

