Previous Abercrombie & Fitch CEO denies guilt in relation to sixteen accusations of sex trafficking and transnational prostitution.

Jeffries was charged with 16 counts of federal sex trafficking and international prostitution on Wednesday. These allegations claim that he manipulated a web of employees, contractors, and security personnel while serving as the retailer's leader.

Jeffries was granted a $10 million bond, secured by his family. His release conditions involve confining him to New York City, Long Island, and the southern district of Florida. He's also forbidden from leaving home except for pre-approved reasons such as lawyer visits, medical care, and GPS monitoring. He's required to give up his passport.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, stated, "While Jeffries headed one of the globally recognized clothing retailers, he misused his power, wealth, and influence to traffick men for his and Matthew Smith's sexual gratification."

Smith, 61, of West Palm Beach, Florida, and James Jacobson, 71, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, were also charged as part of the investigation. The indictment suggests that Jacobson, employed by Jeffries and Smith, was responsible for recruiting, interviewing, and hiring men to perform commercial sex acts for Jeffries and Smith.

Upon exiting the courtroom, Jeffries and his attorneys were unresponsive, and he is scheduled to return to court on December 12.

Jacobson's arraignment is currently in progress.

The indictment alleges that between December 2008 and March 2015, Jeffries, Smith, and Jacobson participated in a sex trafficking operation. During these events, they encouraged men to engage in sexual activities with the use of muscle relaxants named "poppers," alcohol, lubricant, Viagra, and condoms. The alleged victims were lured with modeling and career opportunities at Abercrombie.

Jeffries relinquished his position as Abercrombie & Fitch's CEO in December 2014, after holding the position since 1992.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abercrombie & Fitch revealed, "As we expressed when the initial accusations became public in October 2023, we are appalled and repulsed by Mr. Jeffries' alleged behavior, whose employment with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ceased nearly ten years ago. For close to a decade, we have successfully rebranded our companies and culture to embody our current values-driven organization. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of abuse, harassment, or discrimination, and we remain committed to assisting law enforcement in the ongoing legal proceedings."

Despite the serious allegations against him, Jeffries' bail was set at a high $10 million. His business empire, which once included leading Abercrombie & Fitch as CEO, now faces potential tarnish due to these disturbing sex trafficking accusations.

