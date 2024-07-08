African swine fever - Presumably first cases of swine fever in Rhineland-Palatinate

African Swine Fever has reportedly reached Rhineland-Palatinate, according to initial findings. Two suspicious wild boars were discovered in Gimbsheim, in the Alzey-Worms district, on Saturday, the Environment Ministry in Mainz and the district administration announced. The virus of African Swine Fever was identified during an initial examination of the samples at the State Laboratory.

The samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory for African Swine Fever at the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute for confirmation. A result is expected as early as Tuesday. One of the animals was already dead, while the other was close to death.

Searching for possible carcasses

The responsible Alzey-Worms district administration has taken over the investigation into the dead wild boars and convened an expert group at the district level. The wild boars were made harmless. The district administration will decide on further action on Tuesday. The ministry stated that trained dogs and drones with thermal imaging cameras are being used to search for further carcasses in the suspected infected area.

African Swine Fever is a notifiable animal disease in pigs and wild boars with high mortality. Transmitters are sick pigs, but also virus-carrying animal carcasses and slaughter and waste products. Clinical symptoms are nonspecific. High fever, anorexia, respiratory and gastrointestinal problems, and skin discoloration, as well as sudden deaths, are among the symptoms. Clinical symptoms cannot be distinguished from those of classical swine fever. Vaccines do not currently exist. However, there is no risk of transmission to humans or other animal species.

Swine in Hessen infected - Control zone extends to Rhineland-Palatinate

In the neighboring Hesse, African Swine Fever has already been confirmed in a domestic pig. A farm with nine pigs in Biebesheim am Rhein (Gross-Gerau district) is affected, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. The pigs were slaughtered under veterinary supervision.

A so-called control zone with a radius of three kilometers and a surveillance zone (ten kilometers) was set up around the farm - it extends to Rhineland-Palatinate. In the surveillance zone, there are strict restrictions on the trade of pigs and pig products, as well as the slaughtering. The trade in live animals is generally prohibited. Manure, sludge, and used bedding should not be taken out of the zone. Slaughter products may only be marketed in Germany or must be heated for export (canned goods). According to the ministry, there are around 3,500 pigs living in the zone on the Hessian side.

