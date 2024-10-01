Pressing Concern over Boeing Safety Matters Remains Unaddressed by the FAA, According to Crucial Regulator's Statement

In a recent correspondence with CNN, NTSB Chairman Jennifer Homendy penned a letter to FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, expressing her discontent over the regulatory body's inaction following United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX pilots' reports of jammed rudder pedals during landing in Newark, New Jersey on February 6th.

Last week, the NTSB released an "urgent" safety advisory, indicating that certain 737 models equipped with specific rudder actuators may veer off the runway during landing. This latest incident serves as another blow to Boeing's troubled 737 MAX series, which has been plagued by a door plug explosion in January and two foreign fatal crashes.

Homendy stated in her letter, "I am dismayed to find that it does not seem that the FAA has taken immediate steps to address the risk of locked rudder controls in the six months since we issued our preliminary report on this matter."

United Airlines asserts that the questionable rudder actuators have been removed from their 737 fleet. However, Homendy expresses her worry that other airlines might be oblivious to these actuators' presence on their own 737 aircraft.

In a response, the FAA confirmed the formation of a team to tackle the issue, informed international airlines, and announced additional simulator testing. The FAA commented, "We appreciate the NTSB's suggestions and are giving them our full attention."

The concerned issue of locked rudder controls has significantly impacted the operational efficiency of some 737 models in the aviation industry. To mitigate this business risk, it's crucial for airlines to conduct thorough inspections and replace any problematic rudder actuators in their fleet.

Read also: