Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewschristmas dinnerturn of the yearsaint's evechristmasneedsstate parliamentbrandenburg

President of the state parliament opts for vegetarian food on 24.12

For many, Christmas means a roast on the plate. Brandenburg's state parliament president Liedtke and her family increasingly eat vegetarian food for the festive season - with one exception.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Ulrike Liedtke, President of the Brandenburg State Parliament. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Ulrike Liedtke, President of the Brandenburg State Parliament. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Christmas dinner - President of the state parliament opts for vegetarian food on 24.12

Brandenburg's state parliament president Ulrike Liedtke is increasingly opting for meat-free cuisine at Christmas alongside the traditional goose. "There are special meals: Christmas Eve vegetarian mashed potatoes, various vegetables and zucchini schnitzel," Liedtke told the German Press Agency. Of course, there would also be stollen, gingerbread and cookies - and good music. "For the non-vegetarian group, a goose will be on the table on Boxing Day. We are in the middle of a transition to meatless cuisine."

"Six half-grown and grown-up children" visit the President of Parliament for the festive season, she revealed. The tree only lights up for her on Christmas Eve - "after the bells".

And what else is part of Christmas for the President of the State Parliament - apart from the festive meal? "In Rheinsberg, a visit to the castle park is part of Christmas, with dogs and socializing."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public