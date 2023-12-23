Turn of the year - President of the state parliament calls for togetherness instead of division

State Parliament President Birgit Pommer has spoken out in favor of approaching each other more closely in view of the 2024 election year. "What we need now, also with a view to the elections next year, is an approach that brings us together and does not distance us from each other. Our democracy is the best foundation for this," said Pommer in her Christmas speech, according to the speech transcript. MDR will broadcast the speech on the Saturday evening before Christmas Eve following the Thüringen Journal.

Pommer called for people in war zones to also be remembered. "To those for whom a siren may even wail at Christmas and they have to go to a shelter. For whom loud bangs are not New Year's Eve fireworks, but bombs, and loud crying won't stop because their loved ones are still hostages."

Life hasn't gotten any easier in Thuringia either. Worries have become part of everyday life because it is difficult to keep up with the rapid developments, says Pommer. "Anger and hatred are growing in some people - emotions that don't lead to anything good."

Local elections in Thuringia are scheduled for May 26, 2024, elections to the European Parliament are scheduled for June 9 and on September 1, the people of Thuringia will elect a new state parliament.

