Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsDemocracysaint's evestate parliamentmdrerfurtelection yearturn of the yearthuringia

President of the state parliament calls for togetherness instead of division

State Parliament President Birgit Pommer has spoken out in favor of approaching each other more closely in view of the 2024 election year. "What we need now, also with a view to the elections next year, is an approach that brings us together and does not distance us from each other. Our...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read

Turn of the year - President of the state parliament calls for togetherness instead of division

State Parliament President Birgit Pommer has spoken out in favor of approaching each other more closely in view of the 2024 election year. "What we need now, also with a view to the elections next year, is an approach that brings us together and does not distance us from each other. Our democracy is the best foundation for this," said Pommer in her Christmas speech, according to the speech transcript. MDR will broadcast the speech on the Saturday evening before Christmas Eve following the Thüringen Journal.

Pommer called for people in war zones to also be remembered. "To those for whom a siren may even wail at Christmas and they have to go to a shelter. For whom loud bangs are not New Year's Eve fireworks, but bombs, and loud crying won't stop because their loved ones are still hostages."

Life hasn't gotten any easier in Thuringia either. Worries have become part of everyday life because it is difficult to keep up with the rapid developments, says Pommer. "Anger and hatred are growing in some people - emotions that don't lead to anything good."

Local elections in Thuringia are scheduled for May 26, 2024, elections to the European Parliament are scheduled for June 9 and on September 1, the people of Thuringia will elect a new state parliament.

State parliament on the Christmas address

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public