Christmas - President of the state parliament calls for commitment to peace

In his Christmas message, the President of the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament André Kuper appeals to all citizens to stand up for a more peaceful world in times of crisis. A year full of bad news is drawing to a close, the state's highest-ranking politician in terms of protocol summed up in a message distributed in Düsseldorf on Friday. "Images of catastrophes, war and terror reached us almost daily." Many compatriots are directly affected and fear for friends or relatives.

"The ongoing war in Ukraine, the heinous terror of Hamas against the people of Israel and Gaza, the blind hatred towards Jews here in Germany too - all of this moves and touches us, worries us and challenges us deeply," the Christian Democrat emphasized. "Peace on earth and among men," is written in the Christmas Gospel. "Let us all contribute to bringing this promise to our world."

Source: www.stern.de