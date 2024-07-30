Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe following

President of Belarus pardoned German death row inmate

After issuing a death sentence against a German, Belarus showed willingness to negotiate. Now, the president has pardoned the convict.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, let the convicted German off with his life
The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, let the convicted German off with his life

- President of Belarus pardoned German death row inmate

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has pardoned the German national Rico K., who was sentenced to death. The Belarusian news agency Belta reported this on Tuesday. According to Belarusian media reports, K. admitted, among other things, to having photographed military facilities on behalf of the Ukrainian security service SBU.

More on this soon at stern.de.

The Belarusian President, in his decision, stated that the information about Rico K.'s pardon was to be found in the following report by the Belarusian news agency, Belta. Following the admission from K., it was revealed that he had taken photographs of military facilities for the Ukrainian security service, SBU.

Read also:

Comments

Related

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public
A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest