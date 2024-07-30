- President of Belarus pardoned German death row inmate

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has pardoned the German national Rico K., who was sentenced to death. The Belarusian news agency Belta reported this on Tuesday. According to Belarusian media reports, K. admitted, among other things, to having photographed military facilities on behalf of the Ukrainian security service SBU.

