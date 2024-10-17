Preparing for the assertive conversation between Harris and Fox News promises an exhilarating encounter.

In the political race opposed to Trump, Kamala Harris needs to gather votes from the conservative side as well. She decides to tackle this on Fox News, a popular station among US conservatives. The dialogue starts off confrontational right away.

During her initial TV interview on Fox News with a conservative host, Kamala Harris, a US presidential candidate, encountered a complex verbal exchange. Lasting nearly thirty minutes, the interaction possessed a combative tone, filled with intense exchanges. The host, Bret Baier, began the discussion with the pivotal topic of immigration and frequently interrupted the Democrat. At first, Harris found herself on the defensive but managed to regain her composure later in the conversation. This encounter was more frictional than any past conversations Harris had with US broadcasters.

Baier, from the start, pressured Harris with questions regarding immigration, a matter she oversees as the US Vice President, alongside others. Her Republican competitor, Trump, frequently assails her on this issue, accusing her of underperformance. While campaigning, Harris paid a visit to the US-Mexico border to grasp the situation better.

Repeatedly requesting the opportunity to complete her response, Harris pleaded with Baier as he interrupted her. She acknowledged the American people's desire for a discourse on immigration before the election, but they did not want "political theater," she commented, referring to Trump.

Baier, on numerous occasions, questioned Harris about owing an apology to the families of women killed by immigrants. "I will first express that these are undeniably tragic circumstances," Harris responded. The American immigration system has been dysfunctional for a considerable time, she claimed, and it's the duty of Congress to rectify this. Harris blamed the Republicans and Trump for obstructing solutions.

Baier treaded on the topic of gender reassignment surgeries and the rights of transgender individuals, a frequently politicized issue among conservatives. The host inquired if tax dollars should finance these procedures. Harris contended that Trump was squandering millions of US dollars on advertisements to "generate anxiety amongst voters due to his lack of a forthright strategy that serves the welfare of the American public."

During the course of her tenure as Vice President, Harris has often been held accountable for the government's errors, like during this Fox News interview. "When did you first perceive that President Joe Biden's cognitive abilities appeared to deteriorate?", Baier inquired. Harris hesitated before responding that she had met Biden at least once per week for three and a half years and saw no cause for concern.

The Democrat tried to transition the conversation towards her opponent, Trump: "The American people are anxious about the former president," she said. Even his former White House staff members consider him unsuitable and dangerous, asserting that he should never again be the President of the United States.

When questioned about what sets her apart from Biden, Harris explicitly distanced herself: "Let me make it clear, my presidency will not mirror Joe Biden's presidency," she stated. As a new incumbent, she will contribute her personal experiences, professional experiences, and "innovative, novel ideas." She also represents a new generation.

Trump expressed objections towards the moderator.

Trump's team labeled the interview a calamity and described Harris as "indignant and defensive." Baier is Fox News' chief political anchorman, focusing on political analysis, interviews, and news. Prior to the interview's broadcast, Trump attacked the moderator on his Truth Social platform, alleging that he was soft toward the Democrats. "I would have preferred a journalist who posed tougher questions, but Fox has dwindled to such a degree of weakness and softness towards the Democrats," he expressed. After the interview, a Fox News commentator commended Baier, claiming that he had "triumphed" in the interview.

Harris had earlier been criticized for missing interviews and skirting sensitive questions, particularly during the earliest stages of her campaign. Lately, she has granted several interviews to CNN, CBS, ABC News, and multiple podcasters to reach a younger audience. Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance are adopting a similar strategy. Vance is particularly targeting young men by appearing on pertinent podcasts.

There are reports suggesting that Harris is planning an appearance on the popular podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, although these are yet to be verified. Rogan has previously been criticized for disseminating false information and making racially charged remarks, later apologizing. His guests have included afficionados of conspiracy theories.

