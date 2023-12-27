Turn of the year - Preparing for New Year's Eve: calls to avoid firecrackers

Hesse's cities are gearing up for the New Year. On New Year's Eve, many people in cities and municipalities will once again be ringing in the year 2024 with rockets and firecrackers. In some city centers with historic buildings, however, this is also prohibited this year and citizens will have to move to other areas. The emergency services are also on standby, and in some cases there will be increased checks. And in many places, municipal staff will help to clear up the party garbage piles after the fireworks.

In Marburg, the firing of rockets and firecrackers is generally prohibited due to the increased risk of fire in the upper town with its pretty half-timbered houses - and not just on New Year's Eve, but all year round. The ban applies to the entire upper town, including the castle and castle park, the Lutheran churchyard and the area in front of St. Elisabeth's Church, the city announced on request.

As in previous years, the city and public order police are ready for action, but it is not assumed that there will be an increased risk situation. There will also be increased security checks around the Landgrave's Palace on behalf of Marburg's Philipps University. To clear up the remains of the fireworks, 25 employees are expected to be on duty for around four hours on New Year's morning. The personnel costs, including vehicle and disposal costs, are expected to amount to around 10,500 euros.

There is also a year-round ban on firecrackers in the historic old town center of Michelstadt in the Odenwald, including on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. "Due to the numerous wooden Christmas market huts that are still standing in the old town at the turn of the year, the risk of fire is particularly high," said the town. As an alternative, suitable open spaces such as a large parking lot at the gates of the old town could be used for private fireworks displays.

Experience has shown that the turn of the year in the Odenwald is usually calm and peaceful. The security authorities are prepared for any eventualities and the security service provider in the old town has more staff on standby. The majority of people clean up and tidy up after the celebrations themselves after the fireworks, often on New Year's Eve. "Municipal effort is only necessary in a few places," it said, adding that the costs could not be quantified.

In Fulda, there is a ban on fireworks in the entire old town. The ban also applies outside the old town in places where a safety distance of eight meters from half-timbered houses cannot be maintained. According to the city, no firecrackers or rockets may be set off on the cathedral square either. The city is not planning its own fireworks display.

There have been no attacks on police or rescue workers in Fulda in the past year. There are currently no indications that this could change. The police and public order office are in regular contact. According to the information provided, the cleaning of areas from firework debris is generally the responsibility of local residents, so that no additional cleaning costs are incurred by the city administration.

In Kassel, the usual bans apply in the vicinity of churches, hospitals, old people's homes and similar places. There are also bans in the historic Karlsaue and Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe parks. According to the city, it is not planning its own fireworks display. City cleaning teams will remove the remains of New Year's Eve in central areas early on New Year's morning. According to the information provided, this will cost around 5000 euros.

Otherwise, citizens are asked to support the city cleaning service and dispose of burnt fireworks in the residual waste so that the waste does not freeze on the street. The city would not comment on any security concepts in connection with possible attacks on emergency services, for example.

Fireworks and firecrackers are banned on the Eiserner Steg in Frankfurt. The main reason for this is the risk of injury due to the large number of people who spend New Year's Eve on this bridge every year. Fireworks are not permitted in other parts of the city due to the increased risk of fire. This includes areas within 200 meters of churches, hospitals, retirement homes, the zoo and half-timbered houses, according to the public order office.

There will be a public fireworks display in Wiesbaden at the Kurhaus as part of a New Year's Eve party there. It costs around 6,000 euros and is financed by Wiesbaden Congress & Marketing GmbH through the proceeds from the party, the city explained. Shortly after the party, the city cleaning team will ensure that the streets are clean again with sweepers and street cleaners. This resulted in additional costs of 15,000 to 20,000 euros.

The environmental association BUND Hessen spoke out in favor of a ban on private fireworks displays in view of the risk of injury, air pollution and mountains of waste. "On no other day of the year is particulate pollution higher than on New Year's Eve", explained Werner Neumann, member of the BUND state board. As alternatives to private fireworks displays with firecrackers and rockets, the association suggested central (high-altitude) fireworks displays or light shows "that combine tradition, environmental and health protection", according to BUND. "It's not about taking away people's joy and breaking with tradition, but about protecting everyone's health," said Neumann.

The German Animal Welfare Association also called once again for people to refrain from using fireworks. "While people welcome in the New Year with rockets and firecrackers, the deafening noise, the smell of burning and flashing lights in the sky cause mortal fear in many animals," says Moira Gerlach, specialist for pets at the German Animal Welfare Association. Dogs would hide in the furthest corner of the house, trembling, and sometimes hardly dare to leave the house for days afterwards. Outdoor cats flea in panic and can't find their way back. Startled wild animals would leave their sleeping places in the middle of the night under considerable stress.

