1️⃣ Emergency gear: With hurricanes looming or floodwaters rising, having a pre-packed emergency kit is essential for you and your family members when rushing to evacuate. These crucial supplies could be the difference between life and death.

2️⃣ Cost reductions detected: Spotting when companies employ cost-saving measures can be challenging, but enthusiasts of Whole Foods' iconic Berry Chantilly Cake quickly recognized modifications to their treasured dessert.

3️⃣ Celestial probe: A European spacecraft and two miniature satellites were launched to examine the post-impact scene of NASA's DART mission, which intentionally collided with an asteroid and altered its trajectory two years ago. The Hera mission took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

4️⃣ Insect cultivar: You may marvel at ants transferring minuscule plant parts back to their nests, often in nature documentaries or museum exhibits. These six-legged farming wonders have cultivated plant life for an astonishing 66 million years.

5️⃣ Blood pressure positioning: Specific body poses used for blood pressure measurements might lead to inaccurate readings, as per a recent study. Experts provide guidance on proper techniques.

Visual delight

👀 Structural challenges: In a time-honored tradition dating back to the 1800s, teams in Spain attempt to assemble the largest human towers at the Castells Competition in Catalonia. Monumental feats are not always without obstacles.

Top headlines

• Hurricane Milton evolves into a Category 5, expected to hit Florida Gulf Coast• One year after the October 7 attacks, victims' relatives struggle with grief• Supreme Court refuses to side with Biden administration, blocking Texas hospitals from providing emergency abortion services

Dream retreat

🏖️ Escapist haven: A luxury property on this secluded island in Belize is up for sale – for $4.5 million. 2025's upcoming exclusive resort promises a five-star hotel and a championship golf course.

Mega-moolah

💰 Mark Zuckerberg joins the $200 billion club, now second-richest person globally.

Showbiz corner

😷 Overcoming Covid-19: Oscar-winner Al Pacino shared his harrowing experience of nearly succumbing to COVID-19 during the pandemic, as well as his beliefs about life after death.

Knowledge test

🏈 An impressive rookie quarterback is captivating the NFL with his stellar play for the Washington Commanders. Which name revealed his star power?

Quiz answer: B. Jayden Daniels shines as the Commanders' leading force, exhibiting veteran-like prowess.

Sports highlights

⚽ Paving the way: Viv Anderson broke ground as the first Black player to feature for England's National Soccer Team. “It was monumental at the time,” Anderson recalled, who also played for notable clubs, including Manchester United.

Positive echoes

🚁 Ending on a high note: Around 100 volunteer helicopter pilots fly over 300 relief missions daily in North Carolina as Hurricane Helene's aftermath. Operation Helo's dedicated team provides supplies including food, water, diapers, and insulin.

