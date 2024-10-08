Preparing essential items for a 'crisis kit' to carry during emergency situations.

Crucial item to carry: a "survival kit" packed with emergency essentials. Survival kits are meant to avoid you scrambling to collect items when a dangerous situation arises immediately.

These kits cater to the requirements of a family of four, assisting them to live independently for several days after a calamity, particularly in instances where conventional services are not accessible.

The kit doesn't necessarily need to be a bag; it could be a box, a container, or a crate, as long as it has all the crucial supplies.

The contents of a family's survival kit could prove decisive in determining life or death, depending on the magnitude of the situation, according to Jonathan Sury, senior staff associate at the National Center for Disaster Preparedness (NCDP) at Columbia Climate School.

“Having yourself and your family ready will reduce the strain on our response system and also prepare you mentally for what's to come,” Sury said. “Preparedness is the difference between being anxious and being calm, composed, and collected.”

Disaster readiness is indeed a significant issue; a 2015 NCDP survey indicated that only 35% of respondents had a sufficient disaster preparedness plan and supplies.

Regardless of whether your home is currently under threat, this is an ideal moment to establish a plan.

Your must-haves

Most of the items suggested by disaster preparedness experts for inclusion in a survival kit can be found around your house. You can also purchase items separately or as part of pre-assembled kit packages designed for one-stop shopping.

Choose your strategy, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) website recommends that a basic emergency supply kit include:

• One gallon of water per person, per day

• A three-day supply of non-perishable food per person and per pet

• Family's prescription medications

• A battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlights

• A first-aid kit

• A wrench to turn off utilities

Some extended lists suggest additional items such as emergency blankets, extra cash, solar cell phone chargers, and a multipurpose tool like a Leatherman or Swiss Army knife.

People should also include digital copies of their important documents such as birth certificates, insurance policies, and passports, Sury said, along with an adequate supply of over-the-counter and prescription medications for every family member.

Are the roads clear?

Another crucial element: detailed paper maps.

It's essential to have printed maps of the area with at least two escape routes clearly marked, said Samantha Montano, assistant professor of emergency management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

“Have evacuation plans that include the type of transportation you would use, how you would pay for it, and where you would stay,” Montano wrote in an email.

“This is particularly important to consider early on, as the pandemic may have made your existing evacuation plans obsolete.”

The American Red Cross also published a checklist that reinforces these principles.

Is it time to leave yet?

During the pandemic, many families reconsidered their evacuation plans and considered leaving before an official warning, primarily to avoid danger.

People can still contract Covid-19, the flu, and other contagious illnesses, so those who are immunocompromised or currently ill must be especially cautious as they evacuate, packing masks, hand sanitizer, and their specific medications. (This is good advice for everyone.)

“If people are in a situation that requires evacuation, they should be proactive and leave before it's too late,” he said.

A video record of your home

If you have time to prepare, conduct a walk-through of your home and record a video of the contents. If the structure is destroyed, your insurance company will require this evidence.

Sury, the expert from Columbia, said that although this isn't mandatory, it's always a good idea to have such a record.

“Anything that can be required for your identification or compensation after disaster,” he said. “If you've got a way to make formal records of everything of value, it will help you in the long run with recovering from disaster.”

Sury's organization has developed an app to help people determine their readiness to respond to a disaster. The application, dubbed the Preparedness Wizard, is both fun and informative, offering crucial information and advice on how to maximize readiness and minimize risk.

Don't forget the teddy bears

In addition to any necessary medicine and basic supplies for your children, remember their favorite toys, blankets, favorite books, tablets (and chargers), or other comfort items that will help ease their fears as you leave your home.

Sonoma County, California, resident Rosie Monson learned this firsthand. In 2019, as the Kincade Fire threatened her Alexander Valley home and she and her husband were evacuating, Monson made a quick pass through the house to collect her children's most treasured possessions.

“In our case, it was My Little Pony dolls, a Nintendo Switch, jewelry and stuffed animals,” Monson said. “I didn't have time to pack everything and couldn't fit everything in our car with the pets and kids, but I didn't want my kids to feel sad or stressed or different from other kids because something in their regular routine was gone.”

Monson and her husband lost their home in that fire, and she said her children still cherish everything that was saved. Her advice for packing for evacuations: “If your kids don't have their favorite things, the tears start every time they think of something and it's so sad.”

The main point: always stay prepared, even if your emergency kit falls short. Merely assembling a "get-away bag" doesn't guarantee readiness, Montano pointed out.

"From our studies, it's clear that it's much more nuanced than that," she explained. "Your personal connections, financial state, the readiness of your community officials (and) other variables play a significant role in determining how well-prepared you are to face a calamity."

Matt Villano*, a California-based journalist and editor, has had to flee from three wildfires in the last seven years. This account is an update to Villano's November 2020 piece.

Incorporating wellness and health into your disaster preparedness plan is crucial. Consider including items like energy bars, bottled water, and prescribed medications in your survival kit. A well-rounded kit should also contain personal hygiene items, such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper, to maintain health and wellbeing during an emergency.

Mental health should not be overlooked during such times. Practicing relaxation techniques, carrying calming essential oils, or including therapeutic games, such as coloring books or stress balls, in your kit can help promote wellness and reduce anxiety when disaster strikes.

