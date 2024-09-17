Preparedness of Brandenburg State for Approaching Floods is Commendable

The Technical Relief Agency (THW) has taken necessary measures to tackle the upcoming flood in Brandenburg, as per their reports. By mid-week, the increasing water levels in the Oder are causing concern, as stated by Sebastian Gold from THW to RBB-Inforadio. Despite the uncertainty, preparations are being made to handle all possible outcomes. Brandenburg is well-equipped to handle this situation. A crisis meeting is scheduled in Frankfurt (Oder) on Tuesday.

It's essential for aid organizations and politics to work together to strategize ahead of time, Gold emphasized. Although Brandenburg isn't anticipated to receive excessive rainfall, the flood originates from southeastern Germany. Consequently, residents should take precautions and transfer essential items to their basements if required.

According to the State Environmental Agency (LfU), some Oder regions, such as Ratzdorf, Eisenhüttenstadt, and Frankfurt (Oder), could be under a high-water alert level 1 starting from Wednesday or Thursday. The water levels are rising rapidly, with alert level 4, indicating large-scale flooding, expected by Sunday at the Ratzdorf gauge.

Alert level 1 signals that the waters have transcended their banks, and the situation is being meticulously watched. From alert level 3, properties, roads, or basements may get submerged. Alert level 4 suggests that significant urban areas are being inundated.

