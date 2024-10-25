Prepared itinerary unveiled: Chemnitz, designated as Europe's Cultural Capital in 2025, discloses complete schedule for 1000 activities

As the selected European Capital of Culture for the upcoming year, Chemnitz will showcase approximately 150 projects and 1,000 events. Highlights include a significant exhibit on renowned Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, an art path displaying local and international works across the area, and a debut contemporary opera based on Werner Braunig's novel "Fairground". Sports enthusiasts can also enjoy a cross-border cycling event, modeled after the historic International Peace Race. Various celebrations are scheduled, such as festivals commemorating democracy, street art, and contemporary art. A disused coal power plant, for instance, will be repurposed as a venue for contemporary art exhibitions.

According to program director Stefan Schmidtke, the initiative is special because it stems directly from the people of Chemnitz and the European Capital of Culture region, catering to their needs and desires. Federal Culture Minister Claudia Roth (Alliance 90/The Greens) reiterated the significance of culture in promoting harmony within Europe and fostering understanding, stating that the cultural program powerfully illustrates Europe's cultural pulse, beating vibrantly in Chemnitz in 2025.

In the final round for the 2025 European Capital of Culture title, Chemnitz triumphed over Nuremberg, Magdeburg, Hildesheim, and Hannover in 2020. The program is aptly named "C the Unseen", a reference to Chemnitz's underdog status among major cities while also aiming to bring attention to unseen aspects and engage the city's frequently private-living population, who have tended to retreat into seclusion in the recent decades.

Besides Chemnitz, Nova Gorica in Slovenia is also slated to serve as the European Capital of Culture during this period. The European Capital of Culture celebrations will officially commence in Chemnitz on January 18 with a grand street festival featuring artists' performances.

