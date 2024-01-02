Bundesliga - "Prepared for anything": VfB relaxed with Guirassy

VfB Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth remains calm about the future of goalscorer Serhou Guirassy. "We are prepared for all eventualities," said the 44-year-old at the Swabians' training kick-off on Tuesday about possible transfers in the current transfer window. There has been "nothing new since the last Bundesliga matchday" and "no new status" regarding Guirassy. They are "prepared for anything. We can't do more than that".

Guirassy has already scored 19 goals in competitive matches so far this season and has played a key role in Stuttgart finishing third in the Bundesliga this winter. The attacker still has a contract with VfB until June 30, 2026, but could leave the club this winter thanks to a release clause. CEO Alexander Wehrle had recently said that he saw no signs of Guirassy leaving VfB prematurely.

Guirassy was absent from Tuesday's training session, which was watched by around 800 spectators. The Guinea international striker has been nominated for the upcoming Africa Cup in the Ivory Coast, as has the Congolese Silas. In addition to Guirassy and Silas, VfB will also be without Hiroki Ito (Japan) and Woo-yeong Jeong (South Korea), who have been called up for the Asian Cup in Qatar.

Stuttgart start the remainder of the season with an away match at Borussia Mönchengladbach on January 14.

VfB Stuttgart squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de