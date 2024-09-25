Preparations underway by Israeli armed forces for potential ground operation in Lebanon, as per army leader's statement.

"Airplanes fly overhead, we've been attacking all day," Israel's military chief, Herzi Halevi, informed troops as they stood near the country's northern border with Lebanon.

"This is to ready the ground for your potential entrance and to further weaken Hezbollah," Halevi explained.

The purpose of the invasion is to allow the tens of thousands of Israelis who had to flee their homes due to border conflicts in the northern part of the country to return, Halevi stated.

"To accomplish this, we're preparing the plan for a maneuver," he said. "It means your military boots, your tactical boots, will set foot in enemy territory, in villages that Hezbollah has converted into large military bases."

Stepping into Lebanon will demonstrate to them the power of a proficient, skilled, and battle-hardened force, Halevi revealed.

The comments follow Israel's escalation of airstrikes in Lebanon and the downing of a missile Hezbollah claimed was aimed at Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv – marking the first time Hezbollah had attempted such a deep infiltration into Israeli territory.

Earlier, the IDF announced the mobilization of two reserve brigades due to the conflict with Hezbollah. In the north, Israel's top general, Ori Gordin, warned the military to be completely prepared for maneuvers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country would not rest until the northern residents were able to return to their homes.

"I cannot reveal everything we're doing, but I can assure you: we are steadfast in our goal to safely bring our northern residents back home," Netanyahu said, amid Israel's aggressive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

"We are striking blows at Hezbollah that they did not anticipate. We do it with strength, we do it with cunning. Allow me to assure you, we will not rest until they return home," he added.

Israel has significantly boosted its attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon this month, shifting focus from its almost year-long conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Last week, Israel made the safe return of northern residents a clear war objective. The next day, explosions rocked pagers belonging to Hezbollah militants across Lebanon. The day after, Hezbollah walkie-talkies also exploded. The twin attacks killed numerous individuals and left thousands injured.

Israel did not admit responsibility for the attacks, but did claim credit for an airstrike in southern Beirut the following day, which killed the leader of Hezbollah's Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil. This week, another airstrike in Beirut took the life of Ibrahim Qubaisi, a senior Hezbollah official who oversaw the group's missile units.

Struggling to recover from the most severe blows to its military structure in history, Hezbollah retaliated, launching hundreds of missiles into Israel over the past week. However, Israel's relentless escalations seem to have pushed the group back on its heels.

"You will enter stronger and far more experienced than they are," Halevi told troops Wednesday. "You will go in, destroy the enemy there, and utterly annihilate their infrastructure. These are the actions that will enable us to safely return the residents of the north later on."

The military operation in Lebanon is aimed at weakening Hezbollah's presence in the Middle East, as Halevi explained. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been targeting Hezbollah's military bases in Lebanon, due to their proximity to Israeli borders.

