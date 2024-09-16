Preparations persist in Brandenburg as the impending floods remain imminent.

In some areas of Brandenburg, flood warnings are imminent. Alert level 1 may be issued in Ratzdorf, Eisenhüttenstadt, and Frankfurt (Oder) from Wednesday or Thursday. According to a spokesperson from the State Office for the Environment (LfU), the flood hasn't hit yet, but water levels are rising significantly. The highest alert level 4 is expected around Sunday at the Ratzdorf gauge. This Sunday also marks the Brandenburg state election. Counties are preparing for critical flood conditions, with dikes anticipated to prevent flooding and damage. In Frankfurt (Oder), a crisis team will meet on Tuesday.

18:52 Tusk criticizes looting - Aid funds promisedPolish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has promised one billion Zloty (approximately 240 million Euros) in aid for flood victims in the country's southwest. He announced this at a crisis staff meeting in Wrocław (Breslau). Affected individuals can now submit applications to local authorities. Tusk also plans to speak with his counterparts in Austria, Czech Republic, and Slovakia later today to seek EU funds for flood damage recovery together. Tusk also spoke about reports of looting in flood areas and warned of severe consequences for those exploiting the situation.**

18:21 Dramatic in Lower Austria: Woman survives, husband doesn'tThe flood situation remains critical in various countries, with the death toll increasing. At least 16 people have died as a result of the heavy rains in Poland to Austria. In Untergrafendorf, Lower Austria, a woman managed to climb to her house's first floor as a stream turned into a raging river, but her husband did not make it. Her desperate cries for help for hours went unheard. His 70-year-old body was later found, making him the third casualty in Austria.**

18:02 Firefighters' association: Germany prepared for floodsThe German Firefighters' Association (DFV) considers Germany well-prepared for potential floods. "Basically, we are well-prepared for floods in Germany – also due to recent events," says DFV President Karl-Heinz Banse to the "Rheinische Post". "Not only have lessons been learned from the heavy rain events in the Ahrtal and North Rhine-Westphalia, but also the flood events in various parts of Germany this year have contributed to this." Planning in affected states is moving at full speed, with units on standby, sandbags prepared, and weather data monitored. The population is also informed and able to prepare accordingly.**

17:30 "Disheartening": Scholz offers helpGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz has offered help to neighboring countries affected by the floods. "The floods we're witnessing are disheartening," says the SPD politician during his visit to Kazakhstan. He has already pledged support to the citizens in the affected neighboring states. "We will help as much as we can."**

17:06 Lang: "It's time for us to act now"Green Party leader Ricarda Lang calls for political consequences in response to the critical situation in flood-hit areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The climate crisis is making floods and heavy rain more frequent, severe, and likely, she says after party board consultations in Berlin. Politics must not only react but also prepare. "That's why it's time for us to act now." Climate protection must be higher on the political agenda. "If Friedrich Merz said last year that the world wouldn't end, it shows today that it has for many people," Lang says, referring to the CDU leader. "That means we must pay more attention to climate protection."**

16:41 Austria's Chancellor allocates funds for flood damage cleanupAustria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer has initially allocated 300 million euros from the catastrophe fund for flood damage cleanup. These funds can be increased if necessary and can also be applied for by private individuals who have lost property due to the natural disaster, the OVP head of government says. The extent of the damage from the multi-day record rain in eastern Austria is still unclear.**

16:08 Concerns in Poland: Crack found in damThe mayor of the town of Paczkow in southwestern Poland, Artur Rolka, has announced the immediate evacuation of lower-lying districts after a crack was discovered in the dam of a reservoir. "No one can guarantee that the damage will not worsen," he warns in a social media appeal. He calls on all residents who need to be evacuated to contact him and asks those whose homes and apartments have not yet been reached by the water to leave and go to safe areas of the city. After a voluntary evacuation appeal was not followed, he has decided on a compulsory evacuation, the mayor says in Polish television. The affected reservoir was built above Paczkow on the Glatzer Neiße, a tributary of the Oder.**

15:54 Habeck calls for increased climate protection effortsVice-Chancellor Robert Habeck calls for greater determination in climate protection in light of the flood disaster in several European countries. "Faster expansion of renewables, the energy transition, climate-friendly industrial production" are urgently needed, the Green politician tells the Funke media group newspapers. "More frequent floods, catastrophes like in the Ahr valley, this year in Bavaria – they are a consequence of the climate crisis," Habeck says. "That's why our efforts to combat the climate crisis are so important." However, more frequent extreme weather events cannot be prevented at this point. More preventive measures are therefore necessary. "Strong dikes, retention systems, more space for rivers" are needed to better protect people.**

15:36 More Tragic Flood FatalitiesThe fatalities from flooding in multiple European nations have surged to at least 15. Austria (3 casualties), Czech Republic (1 fatality), Poland (5 deaths), and Romania (6 fatalities) are among the hardest hit regions.

15:21 Poland Declares Disaster Zone in Certain RegionsPoland has sanctioned a disaster zone in regions affected by the floods. The decreed state of disaster, declared in an emergency meeting by the Warsaw government, will remain active for 30 days, encompassing parts of Lower Silesia, Silesia, and Opole provinces. This status gives authorities increased authority to issue orders, as temporary restrictions on civil liberties and rights are implemented. Authorities can now more easily command evacuations and restrict access to certain areas or facilities.

14:59 "More Frequent and Intense": Water Expert Explains Extreme Rain EventsDevastating landscapes and inundated roads characterize one of the worst floods in decades in Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, and Romania. But why are extreme rain events and flood risks escalating? ntv interviews water expert Georg Johann for answers.

14:34 Austrian Federal Railways Extend Travel Warning to ThursdayDue to weather conditions affecting large parts of Austria, the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) have extended the travel warning initially issued on September 13, 2024, until September 19, 2024. ÖBB encourages passengers to postpone any non-essential travel during this period. Pre-purchased tickets remain valid until September 22.

14:19 European Flood Death Toll Rises to 11The death toll from floods in Austria, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic has risen to at least 11. Two additional casualties were reported in Austria, according to police. A person perished while drowning in the Krasovka River in Czech Republic's Moravia-Silesia region, revealed police president Martin Vondrasek on public radio. This brings the four-country total to eight deaths, with seven individuals reported missing.

14:04 German Government Offers Assistance After European FloodsThe German government is providing aid to individuals affected by floods in multiple European nations. "Our neighbors, European partners, and even our domestic community are all in our thoughts and scrutiny," said deputy government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann in Berlin. The scenes of disruption in Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania are frequently catastrophic. Hoffmann expressed, "We view these images with dismay and are shocked by the reports of fatalities and missing persons. In the name of the German government, I would like to extend our condolences and sympathy to everyone affected."

13:43 Orbán Delays International Commitments due to Flooding in HungaryHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has postponed all international appointments due to flooding in Hungary. "Given the severe weather conditions and ongoing floods in Hungary, I have postponed all my international engagements," Orbán announced on the X platform. He did not offer further clarifications. Orbán had been scheduled to speak in a debate about the Hungarian EU presidency program in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on September 18. The controversial right-wing politician frequently faces criticism from the European Parliament and the European Commission.

13:12 Evacuations Increase in Ostrava, Czech RepublicDue to imminent flooding danger, evacuations have been expanded in Ostrava, the Czech Republic's third-largest city. "Clearly, there have been breaches in several districts' levees," admitted Environment Minister Petr Hladik during an emergency meeting. Inflatable rescue boats were used to extract some residents. Estimates suggest that approximately 100 cubic meters of water flow per second through these breaches. Efforts are underway to seal the gaps with stones. Ostrava, with a population of approximately 285,000, is situated at the confluence of several rivers – including the Oder and the Opava – near Polan. Due to the flooding, train traffic to Ostrava and further to Poland is currently halted. A power plant was forced to close. In nearby Bohumin, power and mobile networks suffered interruptions due to flooding. The water supply was compromised in numerous locations.

12:33 Rain Record: 450 Liters of Rain per Square Meter in Czech TownThe precipitation from depression "Anett" is staggering: Since Friday, 450 liters of rain per square meter have fallen in Serec, Czech Republic, near the Polish border. This marks the highest rainfall of recent days, explained ntv.de weather expert Oliver Scheel. In Germany, Ruhpolding/Berchtesgadener Land leads with 320 liters in four days. In Austria, 364 liters were recorded in St. Pölten, and 369 liters in Lilienfeld. In Vienna, 279 liters were measured before the monitoring stations went offline, making precise measurements unavailable. In Poland, Katowice recorded the most rainfall, with 200 liters.

12:25 Romania: Deluge Claims Six Lives in Carpathian RegionHeavy rain and floods have taken the lives of at least six people in Romania's Carpathian region. Regions like Galati, Vaslui, and Iasi, situated in the country's east, have been hit hardest. Around 300 individuals needed to be evacuated, and approximately 6,000 rural houses were submerged. The majority of the casualties are older people, including two women, aged 96 and 86 years. The highest flood alert remains in effect until midday. Usually, secluded villages struggle with flooding. People sought refuge on rooftops to avoid being swept away by the floodwaters. Firefighters were deployed in large numbers.

11:59 Saxony: Elbe Waters Reach PeakIn Saxony, the Elbe's water levels are still climbing. As per the state flood management center, the level in Dresden was at 5.62 meters at noon. The second flood warning stage was declared on Sunday evening. Experts estimate that the third alert stage, which is six meters, will be surpassed early on Tuesday morning. The Elbe's water level in Dresden may continue rising until Wednesday evening, reaching its peak. In Schönau, near the Czech border, the third-highest alert stage is active, with an Elbe water level of 6.13 meters. The flood management center anticipates that the water levels will drop again in Görlitz. The highest point of a flood is referred to as the peak.

11:33 Austria: Two More Deaths Due to FloodingIn Austria, two more individuals have lost their lives due to floods, as reported by the authorities. A 70-year-old man and an 80-year-old man perished in their homes in Lower Austria communities, confirms the police. Both men were trapped by the floodwaters inside their premises. Earlier on Sunday, a firefighter died while draining a basement. Persistent weather conditions with continuous rain are prevailing in eastern Austria. Up until now, more than 1800 buildings have been evacuated, and numerous roads have been closed due to flooding.

11:01 Wroclaw Braces for FloodwaveFollowing heavy storms and flooding in southwestern Poland, the city of Wroclaw in Lower Silesia is preparing for an incoming wave of floodwater. Mayor Jacek Sutryk has declared a flood alert for the city located on the Oder River. Steps include continuous monitoring of dikes, protection and control of canals, and closure of dike crossings, as mentioned by Sutryk in a Facebook post. The flood wave is expected to reach Wroclaw by Wednesday. Previously, predictions suggested that the city would not be significantly affected. However, these projections have now been revised, states the mayor. Although the flood is not expected to reach the height of the 1997 Oder flood, which submerged a third of the city, Sutryk emphasizes that the infrastructure is currently much stronger, with new dikes, retention basins, and polders. He believes that the floodwaters will not penetrate into the city.

10:35 Austrian Governor on Flood Situation: " Remains Critical"Despite a brief respite from rains during the night, the flood situation in eastern Austria remains intense. "It's not over, it remains critical, it remains dramatic," says Lower Austria Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. Up to 80 liters of rain per square meter are forecast for the region on Monday. A primary concern is the dams, with authorities warning of the highest risk of dam failure. Public life is largely at a standstill, with over 200 roads closed, 1800 buildings evacuated, and many students and kindergarten children staying home, says Mikl-Leitner. Around 3500 households are currently without power. The extent of damages is currently impossible to estimate. "The flood victims will certainly be aided," says the governor. In recent days, some regions in Lower Austria have received up to 370 liters of rain per square meter - several times the usual monthly amount.

10:10 Elbe Levels Approaching Alert Level ThreeIn Saxony, the Elbe's water levels are still escalating. As per data from the state's flood center, the level in Dresden was at 5.54 meters in the morning. It is predicted to surpass the six-meter mark during the day, which would trigger the second-highest alert level three. At this level, flooding of urban areas is possible. The alert level three has already been reached at the gauge in Schöna on the Elbe near the Czech border, where the level was at 6.09 meters. The Lausitzer Neiße near the Polish border is also at alert level three, with the water level at 5.56 meters, just a few centimeters from the highest alert level four. A section of federal highway 99 has been closed in Görlitz for safety reasons, a police spokesman said. The warning level for stage 3 here is 4.80 meters.

09:49 Centennial Flood in Czech Republic: Man Perishes in Torrential WatersThe first reported fatality from the floods in the Czech Republic has been confirmed. Authorities are also searching for at least seven missing individuals. A man lost his life in the tiny river Krasovka, located in the Bruntal district of Moravia-Silesia's eastern region, as stated by Martin Vondrasek, the police president, on public radio. Also missing are three individuals who were carried away by a ferocious river near Jesenik in the Hrubý Jeseník mountains alongside their vehicle. No sign of the vehicle has been found. Three other individuals were swept away into various waterways such as the Otava river. A resident from a senior living facility on the Poland border is also unaccounted for. The Czech Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, classified the flooding as a "centennial flood" - a flood occurring only once a century in the same region. Prior to this, fatalities due to flooding were reported in other EU nations (see entry 06:40): a firefighter in Austria, a man in Poland, and six fatalities in Romania.

09:17 Woman Plunges into Neiße River in Görlitz, Saved Near Vierradmuhle WeirA woman fell into the Neiße river while assessing the water levels in Görlitz. According to initial police reports, the woman slipped near the Parkhotel Merkur's water edge and plunged into the river. She endured a 700-meter journey downstream before managing to extract herself near the Vierradmuhle weir. She is currently being treated in a clinic for hypothermia.

09:00 THW Readies for Large-Scale Operations on Elbe and Oder Rivers in GermanyThe German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is preparing to deploy additional personnel in Eastern Germany if required for the Elbe and Oder rivers. THW department head Fritz-Helge Voss stated in the ZDF morning show, urging individuals residing in affected regions to stockpile essential supplies. Germany continues to maintain an optimistic outlook, having remained "lucky" so far, but is anticipating the worsening weather situation with the Elbe, Neiße, and Oder rivers predicted to flood later in the week. Over the weekend, the THW had already dispatched around 140 personnel to Bavaria and Saxony, including at the collapsed Carla Bridge in Dresden. Voss emphasized the importance of preparation and investment in equipment, highlighting that these are essentially climate adaptation costs.

08:43 Polish Government to Debate State of Disaster DeclarationPolish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Monday morning due to the catastrophic flooding in Southwestern Poland. He has drafted a decree declaring a state of disaster, but the decision requires approval by the cabinet. Severe rainfall in Southwestern Poland risking the Czech border has caused extensive flooding. In the dead of night, the town of Nysa in the Opole region bore the brunt of the flooding. Water from the Glatzer Neiße, a tributary of the Oder, infiltrated the emergency room of the local district hospital, as reported by the news agency PAP. A total of 33 patients, including children and pregnant women, were evacuated by boat.

08:15 Bavaria Anticipates More Rain and Rising Water LevelsThe flood situation in Bavaria remains critical in various areas, with further rain anticipated during the week. The police headquarters reported that the current situation in the affected areas has not significantly changed overnight. However, there has been no respite yet: the High Water Information Service (HWIS) anticipates water levels to rise again, primarily for the Danube at Passau, the Vils at Vilshofen, and the Isar at Munich. Improvement is expected beginning on Wednesday. Until Tuesday, the German Weather Service (DWD) anticipates continuous rain from the Alps to the foreland, with potential rainfall amounts of 40 to 70 liters per square meter, and up to 90 liters in valley locations.

07:32 Czech Republic: Flood Waves Persist, Morava River Overflows in LitovelRelief remains elusive in the flood and inundation areas of the Czech Republic. The floodwave on the March (Morava) river has reached Litovel, about 200 kilometers east of Prague, where several streets are submerged, as reported by the CTK news agency. The authorities of the town with nearly 10,000 inhabitants have pleaded with the population to avoid impeding emergency services. "We anticipate a further increase in the water level of the river in the subsequent hours," the mayor advised on social media.

07:03 Dam Collapse Leads to Devastating Floods in PolandLocals in Poland fear for their safety as destructive floodwaters head towards the Glatzer Neiße region following a dam collapse. Dramatic footage captures the power of the turbulent waters.

06:40 Flood Calamity in Europe: Casualties in Poland and RomaniaPoland and the Czech Republic deal with the repercussions of a once-in-a-century flood, while the situation in Lower Austria is also critical after excessive rainfall. Several individuals have lost their lives due to flooding across several European nations: a firefighter in Austria, a man in Poland, and six fatalities in Romania.

06:12 Forced Evacuations in Czech Republic Due to FloodingHistoric floods have resulted in the catastrophic surging of water through towns like Jeseník in the Jeseníky Mountains and Krnov on the Poland border. Emergency services in Jeseník rescued hundreds of people by boat and helicopter over the weekend. Following the water recession, there was a risk of landslides in several areas.

5:49 Cruise Ship Passengers Stuck in Vienna Due to Danube Flooding

Thick rainfall leading to extreme flooding of the Danube has left over a hundred passengers from a Swiss river cruise ship confined on board in Vienna. As per Swiss radio broadcaster SRF, and reports by tour agency Thurgau Travel, the ship "Thurgau Prestige" carries around 100 passengers and 40 crew members, who are currently barred from leaving the vessel due to the flooded pier gangway. Additionally, other cruise liners are reportedly hit by the same situation in Vienna. The local authorities are expected to make a decision regarding the passengers' disembarkation timing. As per Thurgau Travel, the passengers might have to extend their stay on the ship till at least Tuesday, due to the schedule of the "Thurgau Prestige" - planned to travel from Linz to Budapest and back, now stuck in Vienna.

In light of the rising water levels in Brandenburg, there's a need for vigilance. If the flood warnings become imminent in Ratzdorf, Eisenhüttenstadt, and Frankfurt (Oder), as predicted, it could lead to critical flood conditions.

The flood situation in various European countries, such as Austria and Poland, continues to be critical, with significant water levels and fatalities reported.

