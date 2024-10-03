Preparation for receiving influenza and Covid-19 vaccinations is now urgent.

Vaccinations for Covid-19, influenza, and RSV are readily available now. The respiratory virus season usually peaks between December and March, but getting vaxxed in the fall can offer protection throughout the season.

It takes approximately two weeks for the body to build a full immune response post-vaccination, but the protective benefits can last for extended periods, according to Janet Hamilton, executive director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

Covid-19 and influenza are already circulating at high levels in the US, with the latter following closely.

"We're still trying to decipher what our new normal respiratory disease seasons will look like," Hamilton remarked. "But we're already witnessing substantial respiratory disease activity in numerous areas across the nation." Hamilton strongly encourages folks to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hints that this respiratory disease season could be similar to last year's, which resulted in over 20 hospitalizations for every 100,000 individuals in a week at its peak, and far worse compared to pre-pandemic years. Over 200 children lost their lives due to influenza during the 2023-24 season, according to the CDC, surpassing any other year on record – mostly among the unvaccinated.

Although there's a chance the burden of disease could be reduced, vaccination rates will significantly influence this outcome.

"The fall respiratory disease vaccines are indeed game-changers," Hamilton asserted. "They're remarkable at limiting severe infections, keeping you away from the hospital, and minimizing the duration of illness or time away from work."

Here's what you need to know about the vaccines available to safeguard yourself this season:

Covid-19 vaccines

The CDC suggests everyone aged 6 months and above receive a Covid-19 vaccine this season to stay up-to-date. The virus continually mutates, and newer versions of the vaccine may offer better protection against severe disease by focusing on newly emerging variants.

Several options are available; mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer were modified to target KP.2, one of the dominant so-called FLiRT variants in the US since May. These vaccines are applicable to individuals of all ages. A traditional protein vaccine from Novavax is also available, targeting JN.1, a circulating yet less prominent variant compared to a few months ago. Novavax's vaccine is authorized only for those aged 12 and above.

We have yet to determine the effectiveness of these vaccines in practice. However, Covid-19 vaccines provided 54% protection against symptomatic infection last season, according to CDC data, despite emerging variants.

Influenza vaccines

The CDC also recommends a seasonal flu vaccine for everyone aged 6 months and above.

Most people require only one dose of flu vaccine each year. However, some children getting their first flu vaccine should receive two doses, spaced four weeks apart.

A higher-dose formulation of the flu vaccine is also available for those 65 and older.

RSV vaccines

RSV can pose severe hazards for older adults, as well as infants and young children. Vaccines are available to protect both groups.

The CDC revised its recommendations for older adults this year with clearer guidance. All adults aged 75 and above should receive a single RSV shot, alongside those aged 60 and above who have increased risk due to chronic medical conditions or living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Unlike flu and Covid-19 vaccines, the RSV vaccine requires just one dose. Older adults who received an RSV vaccine last year when they initially became available need not get another one this year.

Pregnant women can receive an RSV vaccine that protects a newborn, or antibodies can be administered to an infant after birth.

Receiving multiple vaccines concurrently

It's safe to receive both a Covid-19 and flu vaccine at the same time, according to the CDC, and it may be more convenient, rather than delaying one shot and potentially falling ill in the interim. If receiving more than one shot simultaneously, it can be administered in the same arm, at least one inch apart, or in different arms.

The CDC deems it acceptable to receive Covid-19, flu, and RSV shots for eligible individuals at the same time. However, the agency notes, "People who get an RSV vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same visit might be more likely to experience injection-site reactions or common side effects after vaccination. Additional research is underway to better understand this."

Combination vaccines aren't available yet but might not be too far off – Moderna recently announced plans for 2024 regulatory approval of a combination Covid-19-flu vaccine.

Obtaining the vaccines

Covid-19, flu, and RSV vaccines are readily available at pharmacies across the US. The federal government provides a vaccine locator to help find accessible doses, but appointments and availability should be confirmed directly with the provider.

Vaccines may also be available from local health departments or physicians' offices, albeit less conspicuously.

Children and young infants should consult their pediatrician. However, persisting challenges from last year – including age cutoffs at pharmacies and limited stock at pediatricians' offices – may continue this season.

Vaccine cost

These vaccines are typically covered by most insurance plans. Most individuals with private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid will still be able to obtain vaccines without any out-of-pocket expenses.

Join now to gain access to The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Friday, brought to you by the CNN Health crew.

Regrettably, a government initiative that previously supplied complimentary Covid-19 vaccinations to uninsured adults and those with insurance coverage that didn't entirely cover vaccination expenses has ceased to exist due to insufficient federal finance. For uninsured individuals or those with insurance that doesn't cover the vaccine, obtaining the recent Covid-19 jab at a pharmacy could set you back $201.99.

Complimentary inoculations might remain accessible for uninsured people in certain locales. The CDC declared that they are allocating $62 million to support state and local health departments to distribute free Covid-19 vaccines to adults who can't otherwise afford them.

Maintaining good health is crucial during this respiratory disease season, as current data suggests it could be similar to the previous one. According to the CDC, getting vaccinated for Covid-19, influenza, and RSV can offer significant protection and reduce the severity of infections.

Read also: