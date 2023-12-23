Opera - Premiere for Barrie Kosky's "Fledermaus"

He has resisted it for years - but now he is doing it: Australian director Barrie Kosky has staged the Johann Strauss operetta "Die Fledermaus". One day before Christmas Eve (Saturday, 6 p.m.), his new production celebrates its premiere at the Bavarian State Opera. Singer Diana Damrau will be making her role debut as "Rosalinde".

"The piece is a masterpiece, the music is sensational. But I find it difficult to do well," Kosky told the German Press Agency. "And I'm sometimes afraid of pieces - I think I even had a bit of a trauma with Die Fledermaus. The piece is fantastic, but I thought: "How do I do this piece?"

The musical director is the General Music Director of the Bavarian State Opera, Vladimir Jurowski. This is the sixth collaboration between Kosky and the conductor.

Info Image material of the State Opera for download

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de