Premiere for Barrie Kosky's "Fledermaus"

He has resisted it for years - but now he is doing it: Australian director Barrie Kosky has staged the Johann Strauss operetta "Die Fledermaus". One day before Christmas Eve (Saturday, 6 p.m.), his new production celebrates its premiere at the Bavarian State Opera. Singer Diana Damrau makes her role debut as "Rosalinde".

The artistic director and director Barrie Koskys. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Opera - Premiere for Barrie Kosky's "Fledermaus"

He has resisted it for years - but now he is doing it: Australian director Barrie Kosky has staged the Johann Strauss operetta "Die Fledermaus". One day before Christmas Eve (Saturday, 6 p.m.), his new production celebrates its premiere at the Bavarian State Opera. Singer Diana Damrau will be making her role debut as "Rosalinde".

"The piece is a masterpiece, the music is sensational. But I find it difficult to do well," Kosky told the German Press Agency. "And I'm sometimes afraid of pieces - I think I even had a bit of a trauma with Die Fledermaus. The piece is fantastic, but I thought: "How do I do this piece?"

The musical director is the General Music Director of the Bavarian State Opera, Vladimir Jurowski. This is the sixth collaboration between Kosky and the conductor.

