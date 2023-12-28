Flood - Preliminary stage of a disaster alert in two districts

Two districts in Lower Saxony have declared a so-called preliminary stage of a disaster alert due to the flooding. "There is such a stage as a preliminary stage of a disaster alert. This is called an extraordinary event," said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Wednesday. The districts of Celle and Hildesheim had been given this status. This means, for example, that the districts have easier access to emergency services. The town of Sarstedt in the district of Hildesheim, where the Innerste and Leine rivers meet, is particularly affected, said the state fire director.

