Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbad weatherdistrict of celledieter rohrbergpreliminary stagelower saxonyfloodhanoverweatherhildesheimdisaster alert

Preliminary stage of a disaster alert in two districts

Two districts in Lower Saxony have declared a so-called preliminary stage of a disaster alert due to the flooding. "There is such a stage as a preliminary stage of a disaster alert. This is called an extraordinary event," said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Wednesday. The...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read

Flood - Preliminary stage of a disaster alert in two districts

Two districts in Lower Saxony have declared a so-called preliminary stage of a disaster alert due to the flooding. "There is such a stage as a preliminary stage of a disaster alert. This is called an extraordinary event," said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Wednesday. The districts of Celle and Hildesheim had been given this status. This means, for example, that the districts have easier access to emergency services. The town of Sarstedt in the district of Hildesheim, where the Innerste and Leine rivers meet, is particularly affected, said the state fire director.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

A prisoner's escape attempt ends in a stream

In Neustadt an der Weinstraße in Rhineland-Palatinate, a prisoner has escaped on the way to his hearing. The man from Frankenthal prison was due to be brought before a criminal judge at Neustadt an der Weinstraße district court, the authorities announced on Thursday.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest