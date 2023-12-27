Skip to content
Preliminary stage of a disaster alert in three districts

Three districts in Lower Saxony have declared a so-called preliminary stage of a disaster alert due to the flooding. "There is such a stage as a preliminary stage of a disaster alert. This is called an extraordinary event," said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Wednesday. The...

The flood at the Weser weir in the district of Verden (drone shot). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Three districts in Lower Saxony have declared a so-called preliminary stage of a disaster alert due to the flooding. "There is such a stage as a preliminary stage of a disaster alert. This is called an extraordinary event," said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Wednesday. The districts of Celle, Emsland and Hildesheim have been given this status. This means that the districts have easier access to emergency services, for example. The town of Sarstedt in the district of Hildesheim, where the Innerste and Leine rivers meet, is particularly affected, said the state fire director.

