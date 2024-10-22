Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Preliminary drug tests indicated the presence of cocaine in Liam Payne's system upon his demise, as reported by AP.

Lium Payne, popular music artist, was discovered to have cocaine in his system upon examination following his fatal fall from the third level balcony of his lodging in Argentina, as per The Associated Press's initial report.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
2 min read
Liam Payne Spotted in London During 2016
Liam Payne Spotted in London During 2016

Preliminary drug tests indicated the presence of cocaine in Liam Payne's system upon his demise, as reported by AP.

The upcoming complete toxicology report on the deceased former One Direction member is pending, but initial findings suggested possible exposure to cocaine, as reported by AP, based on an anonymous source within Argentinian authorities.

The circumstances surrounding the musician's tragic fall from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires last week are still under investigation.

"All indications point towards the artist being alone at the time of the incident," Argentina's public prosecutor's office stated on Thursday.

Payne, aged 31, was previously publicly verbose about his battles with substance abuse and mental health concerns.

Payne's former bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, released a poignant statement last week, remembering him as a "cherished brother."

"The moments we shared will forever remain our prized possessions," their heartfelt statement read.

The Inquiry

On Wednesday, Buenos Aires police were summoned to the hotel following an emergency call believing a hotel guest was "overdosed on drugs and alcohol" and their condition was potentially precarious, as per the obtained 911 call by CNN's local affiliate Todo Noticias.

Prosecutor Marcelo Roma, overseeing the case, confirmed the provisional autopsy report pointing to Payne's death as a result of severe injuries, including internal and external bleeding, stemming from his three-story descent.

Authorities investigating the incident also contemplate he may have been unconscious during the fall. "Given the position of the body after the fall and the resulting injuries, it is presumed that Payne did not brace himself in time, possibly falling into a state of semi or complete unconsciousness," the report detailed.

A photograph released by Buenos Aires police on Wednesday showed a disorganized table in Payne's hotel suite, displaying unidentified white powder, crumpled aluminum foil, and a lighter. Distinct charring marks are also visible on the table.

Payne's father, Geoff Payne, arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday, visiting the hotel where his son perished. Visibly moved, Geoff Payne acknowledged the crowd of supporters outside the hotel, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their heartfelt tributes.

In the wake of his death, One Direction sympathizers paid their respects to the singer through memorial services held globally over the weekend.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with singer Cheryl Cole.

After sharing their heartfelt tribute, Payne's bandmates emphasized the special moments they shared, considering them their "prized possessions." Despite the ongoing investigation, the initial findings suggested possible entertainment-related struggles, with reports suggesting potential exposure to cocaine.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Thomas Müller forcibly and unlawfully seized his spouse
Society

Thomas Müller forcibly and unlawfully seized his spouse

Thomas Müller forcibly and unlawfully seized his spouse In times past, individuals might've stopped calling each other, moved away, or publicly criticize one another through media. But these days, the most evident warning sign of a relationship issue is when a pair decides to unfollow each other on

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
Extremely sensitive individual suffers dual leg fractures
Society

Extremely sensitive individual suffers dual leg fractures

Extremely sensitive individual suffers dual leg fractures The insanity's already in her nickname, but Hella von Sinnen wouldn't have minded lacking this madness: The comedian hurt both her legs in a tumble. This happened a few months back, and she's still dependent on a

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

Various Financial Statements Keep Investors in a State of Uncertainty
Economy

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street On Wall Street, things are quite bustling, with the main focus shifting towards individual stocks as earning seasons gains momentum. Unfortunately, telecommunications provider Verizon took the hit as the day's biggest loser, despite showing impressive

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public