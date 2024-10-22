Preliminary drug tests indicated the presence of cocaine in Liam Payne's system upon his demise, as reported by AP.

The upcoming complete toxicology report on the deceased former One Direction member is pending, but initial findings suggested possible exposure to cocaine, as reported by AP, based on an anonymous source within Argentinian authorities.

The circumstances surrounding the musician's tragic fall from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires last week are still under investigation.

"All indications point towards the artist being alone at the time of the incident," Argentina's public prosecutor's office stated on Thursday.

Payne, aged 31, was previously publicly verbose about his battles with substance abuse and mental health concerns.

Payne's former bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, released a poignant statement last week, remembering him as a "cherished brother."

"The moments we shared will forever remain our prized possessions," their heartfelt statement read.

The Inquiry

On Wednesday, Buenos Aires police were summoned to the hotel following an emergency call believing a hotel guest was "overdosed on drugs and alcohol" and their condition was potentially precarious, as per the obtained 911 call by CNN's local affiliate Todo Noticias.

Prosecutor Marcelo Roma, overseeing the case, confirmed the provisional autopsy report pointing to Payne's death as a result of severe injuries, including internal and external bleeding, stemming from his three-story descent.

Authorities investigating the incident also contemplate he may have been unconscious during the fall. "Given the position of the body after the fall and the resulting injuries, it is presumed that Payne did not brace himself in time, possibly falling into a state of semi or complete unconsciousness," the report detailed.

A photograph released by Buenos Aires police on Wednesday showed a disorganized table in Payne's hotel suite, displaying unidentified white powder, crumpled aluminum foil, and a lighter. Distinct charring marks are also visible on the table.

Payne's father, Geoff Payne, arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday, visiting the hotel where his son perished. Visibly moved, Geoff Payne acknowledged the crowd of supporters outside the hotel, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their heartfelt tributes.

In the wake of his death, One Direction sympathizers paid their respects to the singer through memorial services held globally over the weekend.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with singer Cheryl Cole.

