- Preferred Contenders Advancing Towards Victory in the German Championship Finals

Title champions Svenja Müller from Hamburg and Cinja Tillmann from Düsseldorf had a smooth passage into the quarterfinals of the German Beach Volleyball Championships in Timmendorfer Strand. They commenced by overpowering European champions Emma Gangey/Lina Hesse from Hamburg/Kiel with scores of 21-14, 21-13. Subsequently, they confirmed their spot in the top eight with a 21-17, 21-14 victory over Isabel Schneider/Kira Walkenhorst from Leverkusen, which could pave the way for their third consecutive title.

Meanwhile, Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann (both HSV) emerged victorious with scores of 21-9, 21-12 over Mareet Maidhof/Josefine Schackel from Münster/Kiel and followed it up with a 21-11, 21-14 win against Paula Schürholz/Janne Uhl from Düsseldorf, securing their place in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In the men's competition, Olympic silver medalists Nils Ehlers/Clemens Wickler from Hamburg started off with a convincing victory against Richard Peemüller/Tilo Rietschel from Lübeck.

Svenja Müller from Hamburg, along with her partner Cinja Tillmann, continued their winning streak in the semifinals, aiming for their third consecutive title in the German Beach Volleyball Championships.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Svenja Müller was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, recognition of her outstanding performance throughout the championships.

