- Predictologists Anticipate Higher Joblessness Rates in Rhineland-Palatinate

Experts anticipate a rise in joblessness in Rhineland-Palatinate by August. The specifics on the job market evolution in the area will be revealed by the local branch of the Federal Labour Agency this Friday (10:00 AM).

The number of jobless individuals saw an increase in July, surpassing the average rise for the season. At that point, 122,400 people were jobless, and the unemployment rate stood at 5.4%, an increment from the 5.2% recorded in the preceding month.

The local branch of the Federal Labour Agency is expected to provide further insights on employment and social security conditions in Rhineland-Palatinate this Friday. Despite the anticipated rise in joblessness, it's crucial to explore measures to support individuals affected by unemployment and secure their social security.

