Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe IAB labour market barometer

Predicting trends in the German job market remains a complex endeavor.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
During the second quarter of 2024, German workers recorded their highest ever number of working...
During the second quarter of 2024, German workers recorded their highest ever number of working hours.

Predictions regarding Germany's job market remain uncertain. Following three consecutive increases, the monthly Labor Market Barometer published by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) experienced a minor decrease in September. The Barometer currently sits at 100.7 points, hovering slightly above the 100-point threshold, according to IAB's report.

The IAB Labor Market Barometer has displayed a stagnant pattern within the slightly optimistic realm for over a year. The Barometer reflects the forecasts of all German employment agencies for the next three months, serving as a prominent indicator of labor market trends. The German Federal Employment Agency is scheduled to release its statistics on unemployment and employment trends this Friday.

The portion of the Barometer that predicts future employment in Germany takes a dip in September. In comparison to the previous month, it decreases by 0.3 points to reach 102.0 points – the lowest since the survey's inception in November 2008, aside from the corona period. Respite in employment growth is still anticipated, despite the decline. "The labor market isn't collapsing, but it's indeed starting to cool down," commented IAB researcher Enzo Weber.

The decrease in September, as noted in the IAB Labour Market Barometer, has raised concerns about future employment trends in Germany. Regarding the Barometer's prediction, a resolution of the employment growth stagnation might not occur immediately, as indicated by Enzo Weber, a researcher from the IAB.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A student from Morehouse College completes a voter registration form at a voter registration...
Politics

Despite trailing behind Biden's 2020 margin among Black voters, a recent CNN survey indicates potential for Harris to boost her backing among this demographic.

In the latest CNN survey, carried out by SSRS, Kamala Harris outperforms Donald Trump by a substantial margin among probable Black voters. However, this lead does not surpass Joe Biden's impressive 2020 advantage with this demographic. The poll indicates that Black likely voters who favor Trump...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public