Traffic - Pre-Christmas travel wave rolls in: long traffic jams

According to the ADAC, the travel wave is rolling just before Christmas. "We have traffic jams in all directions," said an ADAC spokesperson on Friday. All highways are affected. People are traveling from everywhere, visiting relatives, going on vacation or shopping.

Added to this was the storm with train cancellations. The weather required special attention from drivers, for example when overtaking trucks.

The longest traffic jam on Friday afternoon was on the Autobahn 8 from Munich to Salzburg, where there was only stop-and-go traffic for 22 kilometers. There were also several traffic jams ten or more kilometers long, said the spokesman.

The ADAC is also expecting heavy traffic on the roads in Germany this Saturday. Things should be a little quieter on Christmas Eve.

