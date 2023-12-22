Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Pre-Christmas calm - Dax only little moved

After a tough pre-Christmas week, not much happened on the DAX on Friday. The most important German stock market barometer closed up 0.11 percent at 16,706.18 points. Over the week as a whole, the leading index fell by around 0.3 percent. The MDax of medium-sized companies fell by 1.01 percent to 26,943.60 points on Friday.

Many market participants have already closed their books before Christmas. Stock market activity is likely to calm down further towards the end of the year. The Dax has gained 20 percent since the beginning of the year.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de