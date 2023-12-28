Soccer - Prašnikar extends contract with Eintracht until June 2028

Lara Prašnikar and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed on a long-term partnership. As the Hessian Bundesliga club announced on Thursday, the Slovenian striker has extended her contract early by three years until June 30, 2028. "My big dream is to win titles. I see the potential to do so here in Frankfurt over the next four and a half years," said the attacker.

The 25-year-old came to Frankfurt from Turbine Potsdam in 2020. Since then, she has scored 41 goals and assisted 36 goals in 91 competitive matches. Prašnikar has been the top scorer in the women's Bundesliga in the past two seasons. She has played 63 international matches for Slovenia and scored 34 times.

Club announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de