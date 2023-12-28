Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshessebundesligawomenfrankfurteintracht frankfurtsoccergermanyfrankfurt on the main

Prašnikar extends contract with Eintracht until June 2028

Lara Prašnikar and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed on a long-term partnership. As the Hessian Bundesliga club announced on Thursday, the Slovenian striker has extended her contract early by three years until June 30, 2028. "My big dream is to win titles. I see the potential to do so here in...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Frankfurt's Lara Prasnikar plays the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Frankfurt's Lara Prasnikar plays the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Soccer - Prašnikar extends contract with Eintracht until June 2028

Lara Prašnikar and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed on a long-term partnership. As the Hessian Bundesliga club announced on Thursday, the Slovenian striker has extended her contract early by three years until June 30, 2028. "My big dream is to win titles. I see the potential to do so here in Frankfurt over the next four and a half years," said the attacker.

The 25-year-old came to Frankfurt from Turbine Potsdam in 2020. Since then, she has scored 41 goals and assisted 36 goals in 91 competitive matches. Prašnikar has been the top scorer in the women's Bundesliga in the past two seasons. She has played 63 international matches for Slovenia and scored 34 times.

Club announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

BGH confirms conviction for motorhome theft series

The conviction of a 29-year-old man to eight and a half years in prison for a series of camper van thefts in northern Germany is final following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court. The highest German criminal court confirmed the sentence handed down a year ago by the Rostock district...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public