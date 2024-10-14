Prague prohibits organized nighttime excursions to pubs.

In Prague, the common practice of organized pub crawls during the night, mainly enjoyed by tourists, particularly those from the UK, has drawn criticism from locals. Recently, the city council has chosen to ban this activity, with support from the hotel and restaurant association. As declared by Zdenek Hrib, vice-mayor of Prague, following a council meeting, "organizing pub crawls between 10 pm and 6 am will no longer be permitted." The city aims to attract a different type of tourist, ones who appreciate culture rather than those seeking an intoxicated experience.

Jiri Pospisil, another vice-mayor in the city, voiced their desire to target tourists with more refined tastes and wealth. He stated, "We aim to attract tourists who stay longer than just a quick drinking spree."

The Czech Republic boasts the title as the world's highest beer consumption per capita, averaging 128 liters annually. Beer is even cheaper than water in some Czech restaurants, and a half liter of local lager can be purchased for under three euros in many Old Town pubs, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Vaclav Starek, head of the Czech Hotel and Restaurant Association, applauded the city's decision, assuring visitors, "Nobody is prohibited from visiting a pub." He further explained that organized nighttime pub crawls are "unnecessary."

Prague, home to 1.3 million residents, is commonly visited for stag parties and is often compared to Krakow in southern Poland. However, locals have long protested against the excessive number of intoxicated tourists. Some residents have even initiated legal actions against the city administration.

Tourists interested in exploring other alcoholic beverages aside from beer during their visit to Prague may find a wider selection at the city's upscale establishments. With the ban on organized pub crawls, these refined venues are likely to attract more tourists seeking a sophisticated nightlife experience.

Read also: