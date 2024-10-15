Prague prohibits nightly organized bar excursions for groups.

Prague, known for its tourist attractions, will prohibit late-night bar crawls guided tours starting from November. This decision stems from an amendment to the local market regulations. These tours, frequently enjoyed by British and American tourists, have reportedly led to the degradation of public areas and strained social interactions, according to authorities. Participants pay a set fee and follow a guide from one pub to another.

"This modification in our market order will empower us to preserve peace and order, mitigating the disturbance caused by late-night noise and other inconveniences to residents," stated Terezie Radomerska, the mayor of Prague's first district. The city is aiming to encourage a more classy tourism scene, showcasing its art theaters, cafes, restaurants, and galleries, offering a wide array of experiences beyond just alcohol consumption.

The ban will take effect from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Regular guided tours will not be subject to the restriction. Tour operators have voiced their disapproval, claiming it's just a "politically charged maneuver" by local authorities. They suggest that unguided tourist groups create more noise problems. It's yet undetermined if a legal challenge will be initiated.

Prague welcomed over 7.4 million tourists staying for at least one night in 2021. This figure significantly surpasses its resident count. Majority of overnight visitors, approximately 17.6%, were German tourists, followed by Americans, Britons, and Slovakia. Visitor numbers are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Hordes of tourists participating in late-night bar crawls guided tours have been a source of concern for local authorities, leading to the degradation of public areas and strained social interactions. After the ban on late-night bar crawls, these hordes of tourists will be able to enjoy Prague's art theaters, cafes, restaurants, and galleries during their visits, offering a wide variety of experiences beyond just alcohol consumption.

Read also: