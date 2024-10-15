Prague prohibits night-time bar hopping excursions to deter intoxicated vacationers

The Czech capital is currently facing issues with overtourism, leading authorities to consider measures to reduce crowds and improve the locals' quality of life.

Deputy Mayor Jiri Pospisil stated that the city aims to discourage tourists who visit for a brief period, mainly to drink excessively, promoting instead a more refined and affluent tourism demographic. Fellow deputy mayor Zdenek Hrib mentioned that the proposed restriction would take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time.

Over the past two decades, the easy accessibility of budget airlines has turned Prague into a popular destination for bachelor and bachelorette parties, especially from the UK.

The new restriction comes after complaints from residents in Prague 1, the city's historic district, which includes notable landmarks like the Old Town Square, Prague Castle, and Charles Bridge. Residents had expressed concerns over the noise caused by rowdy pub crawls.

"No one will be banned from entering a pub"

Vaclav Starek, head of the Czech Association of Hotels and Restaurants, lauded the decision, claiming that these pub-centric outings had been a source of inconvenience for both local people and tourists alike.

The proposed restriction targets only organized group tours and does not affect individual groups planning their own bar crawls or late-night drinking sessions. As Starek emphasized, "no one will be banned from entering a pub."

Simon Old, a representative for StagWeb.co.uk and GoHen.com - two UK-based tour agencies catering to bachelor and bachelorette parties abroad - opined that the ban would not deter partying tourists from visiting Prague. Old characterized the ban as "half-hearted" and predicted that tourists would simply conduct their own pub crawls or shift their activities to earlier hours.

Commenting on this, Old stated, "Given its reputation as a party city that has profited from this for years, it appears they're trying to have their cake and eat it with this."

Various European cities have recently taken steps to control the influx of tourists due to overcrowding issues. Authorities in Venice, Italy implemented a cap on tour group sizes to 25 individuals and banned the use of megaphones, while Barcelona's mayor announced plans to end tourist apartment rentals by 2028.

Despite the new restriction, Prague remains an appealing destination for travelers seeking nightlife experiences.To mitigate the impact of overtourism, the city is focusing on attracting travelers who value cultural experiences and high-end amenities.

