Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
IncidentsNewsdouble murderpraguebabykarls universityrampagehostounpolice

Prague assassin confesses to previous murder of father and baby

Before the deadly rampage at Prague University that left 14 people dead, the perpetrator apparently killed a baby and its father. This is according to a letter left behind by the gunman.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Scene of the crime: the Faculty of Philosophy at the University of Prague.aussiedlerbote.de
Scene of the crime: the Faculty of Philosophy at the University of Prague.aussiedlerbote.de

Amok run - Prague assassin confesses to previous murder of father and baby

In a farewell letter before the bloodbath at Charles University, the Prague assassin claimed responsibility for the double murder of a walker and his baby. The letter was found in the house in Hostoun where the assassin lived with his father, a police spokesman confirmed to the news portal "Novinky.cz" on Wednesday. "What else was in the letter cannot be published at the moment," the spokesperson added. Further investigations and witness hearings are currently underway, which the police do not want to jeopardize.

A few days ago, police investigators had already announced that the ballistic examination of a firearm found in the student's house had confirmed the suspicion that he could also have been responsible for this crime. This act for no apparent reason had already shocked the Czech public before the gun attack in Prague.

Entire arsenal of weapons acquired

According to the investigation so far, the 24-year-old killed his father in their shared house in the municipality of Hostoun west of Prague and the walker with his baby in a wooded area on the outskirts of Prague before his attack on the university. On December 21, he then shot and killed 14 people at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University and seriously or critically injured 25 others before killing himself. The fact that the shooter was apparently able to legally acquire an entire arsenal of weapons without the authorities raising suspicion caused criticism. According to the police, he had legally acquired eight firearms, two of which were long guns.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public