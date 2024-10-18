Prada is outfitting astronauts with their gear

The astronaut dons Prada, and so does the astronautess, at least to some extent. American company Axiom Space from Texas has collaborated with luxury fashion brand Prada, Italy, to create Moon-bound spacesuits for NASA's upcoming mission. This mission, slated for the autumn of 2026, will see a woman involved for the first time since the initial Moon landing over five decades ago.

These suits mirror the iconic white full-body suits NASA used between 1969 and 1972 during their Apollo program that carried twelve American astronauts to the Moon. These bulky, fire-resistant, one-piece suits with helmets, backpacks, and heavy boots have made a comeback, albeit with a hint of fashion. The debut showed in Milan introduced a bit of flair, with deviations from Prada's usual minimalistic design lacking. However, the iconic red Prada stripes can be spotted on the sleeves along with the US flag.

However, what truly sets these suits apart is their ability to endure extreme lunar conditions, including Moon dust's sharp particles and temperatures that can plummet to a chilling -200 degrees Celsius or soar above 150 degrees Celsius. Manufactured from 25 layers, these suits continuously monitor the astronaut's vital signs. With an oxygen supply capable of sustaining astronauts during up to 13 hours of extravehicular activity, these suits ensure their survival.

Originally set for next year, the mission was intended to last roughly a week and land at the Moon's south pole crater. However, a delay has been imposed on its execution. The 90-kilogram, unisex suit's helmet incorporates a camera, capturing moments of this lunar expedition. Communication between the astronauts and Earth will be sustained via a 4G connection developed by Axiom Space.

The following Prada-designed spacesuits for NASA's mission are a significant departure from their usual minimalistic design. The collaboration between American company Axiom Space and luxury fashion brand Prada, Italy, includes incorporating an iconic red Prada stripe on the moon-bound astronauts' sleeves.

Read also: