Prada is outfitting astronauts with fresh space attire.

NASA intends to return to the Moon in 2026, about 60 years since its initial lunar expedition. For this mission, NASA astronauts will don spacesuits engineered by Prada. In collaboration with Axiom Space, Prada has designed these Moon suits for NASA's future lunar mission, expected to occur in the fall of 2026. For the first time in Moon exploration history, the Artemis III program plans to include a female crew member.

The moon suits share a resemblance with the white full-body suits NASA used from 1969 to 1972 during its Apollo program. These were rugged, fire-resistant pieces, consisting of a single layer with a helmet, backpack, and boots. However, the new moon suits showcased in Milan boast a touch of style. Prada's signature slim lines are absent, but the sleeves feature the distinctive red Prada stripes alongside the American flag.

Functionality over fashion

What truly matters is the suit's durability and capacity to withstand extreme lunar conditions, such as sharp dust or temperatures ranging from approximately -200°C to over 150°C. The multi-layered suit continuously monitors astronauts' bodily functions, keeping them alive using artificial oxygen for up to 13 hours of lunar surface activity. The mission, scheduled for the Moon's south pole crater, is estimated to last around a week. The original plan was for 2025, but the mission has been postponed since.

The 90-kilogram unisex suit comes equipped with a camera in the helmet, ensuring communication with other astronauts and Earth via a 4G network. This technology was created by Axiom Space, while Prada focused more on the aesthetic design. Axiom Space's manager Russell Ralston described it as an excellent blend of functionality, comfort, and style.

Named after the Greek goddess of the Moon, Artemis III will send four astronauts to the Moon. Two will remain in orbit, while the other two will land on the lunar surface. Apart from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and space agencies from various countries are involved. The last time American astronauts stepped foot on the Moon was during the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. Since then, both manned and unmanned Moon landings have been conducted by the former Soviet Union, China, and India.

