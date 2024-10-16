Prada and Axiom Space reveal spacesuit blueprints for NASA's Artemis III lunar expedition

Revealed at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan on Wednesday, the predominantly white attire showcases a fashionable crop top design and gray hues on the elbows and knees. Despite being devoid of branding or logos, the attire boasts red accents on the forearms, waist, and backpacks, reminiscent of Prada's Linea Rossa sub-brand.

Russel Ralston, Axiom Space's executive vice president, declared at the press conference, "This is a pioneering collaboration." He further underlined, "We're merging engineering, science, and art."

The futuristic attire boasts a plethora of advancements. Astronauts will have the ability to engage in spacewalks for an extended period of up to eight hours daily thanks to ingeniously designed boots. The material used for the attire is white and heat-reflective, offering protection from high temperatures and lunar dust, as per the joint press release. Mobility has also been enhanced significantly since the Apollo 17 designs. Prada's expertise in textile manufacturing and sewing techniques significantly contributed to achieving this harmony between functionality and fashion, as per the release.

The attire, that is unisex and fits all, has been under development for several years. According to Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group's chief marketing officer, discussions about this collaboration began prior to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Approximately 10 Prada team members collaborated on the spacesuit, traveling between Milan and Axiom's Houston base.

Planned for the latter half of 2026, NASA's Artemis III mission aims to be the initial astronaut moon landing since Apollo 17 in 1972. If executed successfully, it could also mark the first occasion of a woman setting foot on the moon.

"Nowadays, anybody with substantial finances can travel to space," Bertelli shared with journalists in Milan. "Soon, space travel will become more affordable, and individuals will be able to visit the moon. Therefore, I believe we're just embarking on a new era."

The futuristic attire, a blend of engineering, science, and art, showcases Prada's influence in achieving a balance between functionality and fashion. The space outfit, featuring gray hues and a crop top design, is undeniably stylish and fashion-forward.

