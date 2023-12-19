Association of General Practitioners - Practices "running on fumes" due to wave of illnesses

According to the Association of General Practitioners, the high number of infections in acute respiratory diseases is pushing practices to their limits. "We are currently experiencing exactly what we warned about back in the summer," association chairman Markus Beier told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. "GP surgeries are once again running on empty - even though the flu season hasn't even started yet."

In many places, patients are no longer getting appointments, waiting times are getting longer and longer and there is hardly any time left for the treatment itself, according to Beier. This is due to bad political decisions in recent years. The head of the association once again called on Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to hold a crisis summit to ensure GP care. Among other things, a reduction in bureaucracy is needed. "Otherwise, more and more people will simply be left without a GP practice."

Corona, colds and flu are clouding the pre-Christmas period in Germany. Last week's report by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) estimated that there were around 7.9 million acute respiratory illnesses (previous report: 7.1 million) nationwide, regardless of visits to the doctor. After corona in particular has dominated for some time, the RKI recently announced the start of the RSV wave (RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus infections). Flu cases are now also increasing significantly. However, according to the RKI definition, the flu wave triggered by influenza viruses has not yet begun.

Source: www.stern.de