Powerful Kiwis piloting Ineos engage in a battleground for the America's Cup title.

Despite trailing 0-4, Britain's America's Cup hopes, spearheaded by Ben Ainslie, refuse to wave the white flag. They're closing in on the New Zealand defending champions, but haven't managed to overtake them yet. The Kiwis are hanging on to their lead with tenacity and precision.

Even on day three of racing, the British "Britannia" team hasn't been able to eclipse the New Zealand "Taihoro" team's dominance. The defenders have a strong hold on the trophy, leading 4-0. After a strong start, "Britannia" found itself trailing "Taihoro" on the second of six race sections. The New Zealanders continued to maintain their lead, crossing the finish line in less than 27 minutes and 23 seconds, approximately 550 meters ahead of "Britannia".

"Britannia" trimmer Bleddyn Mon was disappointed with their performance on the previous day and wanted a better start. They had incurred a penalty at the pre-start phase of Race 3, putting them at a disadvantage. "It was a tight race. The differences in performance are minimal, which is what sets one team apart from the other," said Mon. "We're just lacking that one tiny step."

The New Zealanders also saw the race as close. "It was a very tight start," said co-helm Nathan Outteridge. "We've improved in boat performance, and we're pleased with the result. But there's still a long way to go." The resilient British team agrees and remains determined. "We'll keep fighting until the end. We can make a comeback," said skipper Ben Ainslie, putting the pressure on the favorites at the start of the race.

The 37th America's Cup matches continue on Wednesday with Races 5 and 6. The team that wins seven races first will claim the America's Cup. However, the duel between New Zealand and Britain might extend over the weekend if the score is 6-0 on Wednesday evening and a reserve day is scheduled for Thursday. Race director Iain Murray explained this during a briefing in Barcelona, referring to the Cup protocol. In it, the defender and "Challenger of Record" - in this cup edition, the British team - have agreed that the final will not conclude before the second weekend.

