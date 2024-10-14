Powerful DFB-Team easily overcomes feeble Dutch opponent

On an emotional evening in Munich, debutant Jamie Leweling guides the German national football team towards securing a spot in the knockout stage of the Nations League for the first time. The young Stuttgart player finds the back of the net with a powerful shot to give the Germans a 1:0 (0:0) lead over the unexpectedly weak Dutch team, delivering Julian Nagelsmann a celebration-worthy win on his coaching anniversary. Football icons Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and former captain Ilkay Gündogan cheer from the sidelines as the German team, led admirably by Leweling, bounces back with a mature performance in front of 68,367 fans at the Allianz Arena, cementing their spot at the top of Group A3.

Prior to the match, Neuer, Müller, and Gündogan are recognized with a grand choreography in the south stand, among other appreciations: "Legends. Thank you for everything, guys." Toni Kroos also receives recognition, though he was unable to attend.

Nagelsmann Introduces New Talents

Three days after their tight but commanding 2:1 victory in Bosnia, Nagelsmann introduces two fresh faces to the field: goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, at the mature age of 34 years and 134 days, becomes the third-oldest debutant in the history of the German national team. In attack, Deniz Undav, who netted twice in Zenica, is replaced by Leweling due to an adductor issue.

The German coach also tinkers with the defensive midfield, placing faith in the talents of Bayern recruit Aleksander Pavlovic, 20, and Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, 23, in the position of the future. In central defense, Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund replaces Jonathan Tah of Leverkusen. In contrast to their home game in September (2:2 in Amsterdam), the starting lineup has undergone significant changes, with eight positions swapped.

Germany begins the game cautiously but not hesitantly - quite the opposite. Within 100 seconds, Leweling scores, but the Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic disallows the goal after nearly three and a half minutes due to an offside position in the build-up, leaving Nagelsmann visibly irritated.

Dream Start Sets the Tone

The dream start sets the tone for the game. The Germans apply constant pressure and look for depth after winning possession. The Dutch team, missing their captain Virgil van Dijk, appeared disorganized at the outset.

Before the match, World Cup heroes Neuer and Müller empowered the German team. Müller was heard saying at the ZDF microphone, "I want to see goals." And Germany stayed dominant, demonstrating passion, consistency, and relentlessness. Despite several chances, the best opportunity goes missed by Lewis, with Oranje captain Stefan de Vrij clearing just before the line (27.).

As the Dutch team gradually gains possession, the German "farm team" maintains control, but they fail to find the final touch in the first half. Gnabry (40.) almost scores in a rather odd fashion, shortly after Tim Kleindienst misses by a hair's breadth (43.).

Baumann Steals the Show

The intensity of the match rose after the interval. However, debutant Baumann's goal remained untested by the Dutch team until a corner forced them to react. Lewis finished powerfully after a Kleindienst header was cleared. Robert Andrich stepped into the holding midfield role after the break, as the Germans aimed for more control. Surprisingly, former Leipzig player Xavi Simons hits the bar for the Dutch (77.). On the other end, Mittelstaedt squanders a big opportunity (83.), before Lewis departs to a standing ovation. In a thrilling climax, Baumann dives to deny Donyell Malen (90.), securing the victory.

