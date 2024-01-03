Skip to content
Power outage shuts down parts of Dresden city center

The power supply in parts of Dresden city center collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokeswoman for the energy supplier Sachsen Energie, the reason for the disruption was a third-party intervention by an excavator. The problem was resolved. Customers have been supplied again since...

A power strip with cables, plugs and chargers. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Emergency - Power outage shuts down parts of Dresden city center

The power supply in parts of Dresden city center collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokeswoman for the energy supplier Sachsen Energie, the reason for the disruption was an external intervention by an excavator. The problem was resolved. Customers have been supplied again since 4.50 p.m., she said in the evening.

The excavator had damaged a cable at the New Town Hall. In total, almost 400 customers of the energy supplier were without power. Specifically, the area of Trompeterstraße and St. Petersburger Straße was affected, including a cinema building, a large residential building and several commercial units.

Source: www.stern.de

