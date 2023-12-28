Skip to content
Power outage in Bad Schwartau, Ratekau and Sereetz

There was a power cut in Bad Schwartau, Ratekau and Sereetz in the Ostholstein district on Thursday. A spokesperson for the network operator TraveNetz was unable to say exactly how many households were affected. Numerous customers had contacted the company. Technicians were on duty. The problem should be resolved by the early afternoon, he said.

