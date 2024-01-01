Steinfurt - Power outage after fire in substation

Due to a fire in a substation, power was cut in large parts of the municipalities of Recke and Mettingen in the district of Steinfurt on New Year's Eve. This was announced by the police. Police officers were patrolling the areas without power at the time of the outage. It was initially unclear when the power would be restored, according to the statement.

Source: www.stern.de