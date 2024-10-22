Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Commission

Power failure strikes Enerhodar, a community overseeing an occupied nuclear power plant

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Enehodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been under Russian control for over two...
Enehodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been under Russian control for over two and a half years now.

Power failure strikes Enerhodar, a community overseeing an occupied nuclear power plant

Enerhodar in the Russian-controlled region of Saporizhzhia faces Ukrainian drone attacks. As per Russian officials, the city is now without power. A fatality has been reported.

The city of Enerhodar, situated near the southeastern Ukrainian nuclear power station of Zaporizhzhia, has experienced a power outage following bombardment by Ukrainian drones, as detailed by Russian sources. A man lost his life in the Ukrainian onslaught, according to a Telegram post by Yevgeny Balitsky, the territory's Moscow-designated governor in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. Air defenses continue to remain active.

Since March 2022, Russian troops have seized control of the nearby Zaporizhzhia NPP. The six power generating units were deactivated due to safety concerns, although the necessary energy supply for cooling has repeatedly been disrupted due to incoming artillery fire. Various Ukrainian attempts to regain control have fallen short.

Reports of Ukrainian drone attacks in Russian territories have also surfaced. Eighteen drones, apparently Ukrainian, were allegedly downed over the Bryansk region, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Media speculation suggests that a rubber factory and a heating plant in Tula were also under attack.

In the Voronezh region, a fire erupted on undisclosed industrial premises as a result of a crashed drone, according to official reports. However, the accuracy of these reports cannot be independently confirmed.

The Russian-controlled Commission overseeing the Zaporizhzhia region, where Enerhodar is located, has been facing challenges due to the persistent Ukrainian drone attacks. Despite these attempts, the Russian-designated governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, has maintained control over the region.

Read also:

Comments

Related

This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Various Financial Statements Keep Investors in a State of Uncertainty
Economy

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street On Wall Street, things are quite bustling, with the main focus shifting towards individual stocks as earning seasons gains momentum. Unfortunately, telecommunications provider Verizon took the hit as the day's biggest loser, despite showing impressive

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public