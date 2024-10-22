Power failure strikes Enerhodar, a community overseeing an occupied nuclear power plant

Enerhodar in the Russian-controlled region of Saporizhzhia faces Ukrainian drone attacks. As per Russian officials, the city is now without power. A fatality has been reported.

The city of Enerhodar, situated near the southeastern Ukrainian nuclear power station of Zaporizhzhia, has experienced a power outage following bombardment by Ukrainian drones, as detailed by Russian sources. A man lost his life in the Ukrainian onslaught, according to a Telegram post by Yevgeny Balitsky, the territory's Moscow-designated governor in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. Air defenses continue to remain active.

Since March 2022, Russian troops have seized control of the nearby Zaporizhzhia NPP. The six power generating units were deactivated due to safety concerns, although the necessary energy supply for cooling has repeatedly been disrupted due to incoming artillery fire. Various Ukrainian attempts to regain control have fallen short.

Reports of Ukrainian drone attacks in Russian territories have also surfaced. Eighteen drones, apparently Ukrainian, were allegedly downed over the Bryansk region, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Media speculation suggests that a rubber factory and a heating plant in Tula were also under attack.

In the Voronezh region, a fire erupted on undisclosed industrial premises as a result of a crashed drone, according to official reports. However, the accuracy of these reports cannot be independently confirmed.

The Russian-controlled Commission overseeing the Zaporizhzhia region, where Enerhodar is located, has been facing challenges due to the persistent Ukrainian drone attacks. Despite these attempts, the Russian-designated governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, has maintained control over the region.

