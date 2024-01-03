Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssoccerla mangatraining campsaxonyleipzigbundesligarb leipzigspainmarco rose

Poulsen after tactics session: "We want to keep up the pace"

RB Leipzig is not only working on fitness and strength at the training camp. Intensive tactics sessions are also on the program.

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
Leipzig player Yussuf Poulsen on the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Leipzig player Yussuf Poulsen on the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Poulsen after tactics session: "We want to keep up the pace"

RB Leipzig worked intensively on their creative play in the first sharp session of the training camp in La Manga. Coach Marco Rose took plenty of time for tactical instructions in the two-hour morning session on Wednesday and moved the players around the training pitch like chess pieces on a board. More width and depth in the final third, wing triangles, attracting in midfield and shifting to the outside were the key words. Leipzig's soccer coach interrupted again and again and vehemently demanded the content.

"If you look at our first half of the season, these are exactly the games in which we dropped points, when we had a lot of the ball and little space against deep-lying opponents," explained striker Yussuf Poulsen. The aim of the camp is to refresh precisely this content in order to find more solutions. Against Bochum (0:0), Mainz (0:3), Werder Bremen (1:1) and Wolfsburg (1:2), RB gave away important points in the title race despite dominating the game. "Sometimes it goes well and sometimes it doesn't - but it should be consistently good," said Poulsen.

The aim for the second half of the season is to stay in contention at the top of the table. "If we build on the first half of the year, it looks very good, then it will remain exciting until the end," announced Leipzig's record player. The highlights are the matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. "We want to achieve our goal against Real Madrid and progress to the next round," said Rose. Poulsen reiterated after the tactics lesson: "The Real games won't be given away." RB had kept up well twice against Manchester City. "Why shouldn't we be able to put in a similar performance against Real - just with a different result?" asked the veteran.

RBtraining camp news on X (formerly Twitter)

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attempted robbery on Sonnenallee: suspect arrested

Police have caught a suspected armed robber in the act on Sonnenallee in Berlin-Neukölln. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly ordered a coffee in a café on Tuesday morning and then went behind the counter, police said on Wednesday. There he is said to have loaded a firearm, held it to the temple...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Volleyball balls lying in a pile. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Netzhoppers lose Lüneburg in three sets

Netzhoppers Königs Wusterhausen missed out on their second win of the season in the Volleyball Bundesliga against SVG Lüneburg despite a fighting performance. The team from Brandenburg lost in straight sets at home in the Paul-Dinter-Halle on Wednesday evening, but were particularly competitive...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
A handball player holds the match ball in his hands. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Thüringer HC wins convincingly in top match

The Bundesliga handball players of Thüringer HC have made a successful start to the new year. The team of Head Coach Herbert Müller won the top-of-the-table game at HSG Blomberg-Lippe by a commanding 30:24 (14:12) on Wednesday evening. In front of 1132 spectators, Johanna Reichert was the best...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attempted robbery on Sonnenallee: suspect arrested

Police have caught a suspected armed robber in the act on Sonnenallee in Berlin-Neukölln. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly ordered a coffee in a café on Tuesday morning and then went behind the counter, police said on Wednesday. There he is said to have loaded a firearm, held it to the temple...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public