Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspotsdamriccardo boieribundesligabrandenburgsc potsdamvolleyballnegative serieswomen

Potsdam volleyball players defeat the league leaders

The volleyball players of SC Potsdam have ended their negative streak in the Bundesliga with four defeats in a row. Head coach Riccardo Boieri's team celebrated a surprising 3:1 (18:25, 25:22, 25:16, 25:20) win against league leaders Schweriner SC in front of their home crowd on Saturday. In...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Coach Riccardo Boieri from SC Potsdam. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Coach Riccardo Boieri from SC Potsdam. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Volleyball Bundesliga - Potsdam volleyball players defeat the league leaders

The volleyball players of SC Potsdam have ended their negative streak in the Bundesliga with four defeats in a row. Head coach Riccardo Boieri's team celebrated a surprising 3:1 (18:25, 25:22, 25:16, 25:20) win against league leaders Schweriner SC in front of their home crowd on Saturday. In front of 2100 spectators in the sold-out MBS Arena in Potsdam, Antonia Stautz was the outstanding player for the winners. With 15 points, she was also her team's best attacker.

After the visitors controlled the first set, the Potsdam team impressively took command of the court. On Suvi Kokkonen's serve, they built up a 9:5 lead in the second set, helped by reception errors on the other side. Because the national player Stautz in particular showed a rousing performance for the SCP both in attack and defense, the opponents were completely out of step.

SC Potsdam played their game convincingly. In the end, the US-American Breland Morrissette used the first of a total of four match points to win with an ace net roller.

Volleyball Bundesliga, Women, Schedule, Season 2023/24 Volleyball Bundesliga, Women, Match mode Volleyball Bundesliga, Women, Table SC Potsdam, Team

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Police seize kilos of illegal pyrotechnics

Shortly before New Year's Eve, police officers seized boxes of illegally sold firecrackers in a kiosk in Jenfeld. The police had observed the sale of firecrackers and rockets there on Saturday night and searched the kiosk, according to a police spokesperson on Saturday. The police could not say...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car hits oncoming traffic: two women in hospital

On the B104 between Lützow and Eulenkrug, a car drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a car. Two women were injured. A 53-year-old woman's car left the road on a left-hand bend on Saturday afternoon for reasons that are as yet unexplained and collided with the oncoming car of a...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
A handball lies on a goal net. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Thüringer HC wins clearly at the end of the year

The handball players of Thüringer HC have extended their winning streak in the German league. The team of Head Coach Herbert Müller defeated HSG Bad Wildungen Vipers by a commanding 37:28 (19:14) on Saturday evening. In front of 1,648 spectators, Johanna Reichert scored nine goals to become the...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest