Volleyball Bundesliga - Potsdam volleyball players defeat the league leaders

The volleyball players of SC Potsdam have ended their negative streak in the Bundesliga with four defeats in a row. Head coach Riccardo Boieri's team celebrated a surprising 3:1 (18:25, 25:22, 25:16, 25:20) win against league leaders Schweriner SC in front of their home crowd on Saturday. In front of 2100 spectators in the sold-out MBS Arena in Potsdam, Antonia Stautz was the outstanding player for the winners. With 15 points, she was also her team's best attacker.

After the visitors controlled the first set, the Potsdam team impressively took command of the court. On Suvi Kokkonen's serve, they built up a 9:5 lead in the second set, helped by reception errors on the other side. Because the national player Stautz in particular showed a rousing performance for the SCP both in attack and defense, the opponents were completely out of step.

SC Potsdam played their game convincingly. In the end, the US-American Breland Morrissette used the first of a total of four match points to win with an ace net roller.

