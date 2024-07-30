- Potsdam is doing well in heat study

Comparatively little sealed surface and much green - the Brandenburg state capital Potsdam performs well in a study by the German Environmental Aid. The organization had satellite data evaluated for a so-called heat check and compared the surface sealing and green equipment of the 190 cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants. It distributed red, orange, and green cards depending on the assessment.

In the ranking, Potsdam performed exemplary in both surface sealing and the volume of green, according to Environmental Aid. Brandenburg an der Havel, Cottbus, and Frankfurt (Oder) also achieved a good result in the proportion of sealed surfaces (green). However, they performed slightly worse in the presence of trees, bushes, and flower strips (orange). Nevertheless, all four communities in Brandenburg received a green card in the overall assessment - they are thus comparatively well off. The surface sealing was weighted more strongly.

Cities in the south of Germany performed particularly poorly, specifically Ludwigshafen (Rhineland-Palatinate), Heilbronn (Baden-Württemberg), Regensburg (Bavaria), Worms, Mainz (both Rhineland-Palatinate), Ludwigsburg (Baden-Württemberg), and Ingolstadt (Bavaria). Many cities, in the view of the German Environmental Aid, do not adequately protect their residents from summer heat.

Given climate change, green spaces and unsealed soils, where water can infiltrate, are particularly important. However, trees, bushes, and meadows are even more effective than lawn areas. Particularly large trees have a cooling effect. The organization calls on the federal government to prescribe nationwide standards for greening, for example, schoolyards.

