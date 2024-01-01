New Year's Eve - Potsdam clinic: Night in emergency room "manageable"

Compared to previous years, the emergency rooms at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam remained relatively quiet on New Year's Eve. The night was "manageable", explained a hospital spokeswoman on Monday. Ten people ended up in the emergency room with injuries from fireworks. "There were again some serious injuries, particularly to the eyes," the spokeswoman explained. One child was also affected.

The hospital had prepared for the turn of the year with more medical staff in the emergency departments. Ophthalmologists and plastic and hand surgeons were also on duty.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de