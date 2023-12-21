Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsinternational sports courtchange period1. fc colognetransfer bangermanynorth rhine-westphaliabundesligajaka cubertransferscasfifalausanneswitzerlandsoccer

Potocnik case: Cas confirms transfer ban against 1. FC Köln

FC Köln has failed in its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the Potocnik case. In one detail, the Court even increased the punishment.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Cologne youngster Jaka Cuber Potocnik celebrates his goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Cologne youngster Jaka Cuber Potocnik celebrates his goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Soccer - Potocnik case: Cas confirms transfer ban against 1. FC Köln

The International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas has confirmed the transfer ban of two transfer periods imposed on 1. FC Köln by FIFA. As the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday, the ruling from Lausanne, Switzerland, was received in the afternoon. The background to this is the signing of youth player Jaka Cuber Potocnik in January 2022, whose former club Olimpija Ljubljana accused Cologne of instigating the transfer of the then 16-year-old Potocnik and appealed to FIFA. Originally, the club even wanted a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros and around 70,000 euros in compensation.

On February 1, 2023, the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber found 1. FC Köln guilty of unjustified breach of contract and incitement to breach of contract. The player was also ordered to pay €51,750 to Potocnik's former Slovenian club, with FC being jointly liable. The Cas has now increased the amount to be paid to 60,000 euros in its verdict published on Thursday. Youngster Potocnik will also be banned for four months. Cologne had appealed against this ruling to the Cas, whereupon the FIFA ruling was initially suspended in May.

"Although 1. FC Köln put forward extensive arguments against the FIFA decision and the facts presented by FC were confirmed by numerous witnesses at the hearing, the Cas has now finally ruled against 1. FC Köln and against Jaka Cuber Potocnik," the Bundesliga club announced.

Managing director Christian Keller expressed his disappointment, saying that a different verdict had been desired and expected. "Regardless of this, we now have clarity and the several months of limbo are finally over. We have always said that we have always taken the transfer ban scenario into consideration and will plan our squad accordingly until the end of the ban," explained Keller.

Press release 1. FC Köln Press release Cas

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public