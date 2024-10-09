Hurricane "Milton" Approaching Florida: US President Biden Warns of "Century's Worst Storm"

Potentially, Hurricane Milton poses as Florida's most threatening typhoon.

Preparations are underway in Florida as Hurricane "Milton" approaches: Millions have been advised to evacuate. Homes are being boarded up and provisions are being made for the worst. The storm, expected to hit Florida's west coast on Wednesday evening local time, could be among the most dangerous in the state's history. The NHC reported that "Milton" has wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour.

The US administration has taken extensive measures to deal with the crisis. President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Germany to focus on the situation. He stated that it could be "the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century." He urged immediate evacuation, saying it was "a matter of life and death."

Massive Scale Brings Wide-Ranging Destruction Potential

The Category 5 hurricane "Milton" poses significant challenges to emergency services in Florida. Although it is expected to weaken before making landfall, its massive size still poses wide-ranging destruction potential, particularly in the Tampa area. The Pentagon reported that thousands of National Guard troops have been mobilized. Helicopters and flood-resistant vehicles are ready for rescue operations. Emergency centers across the state have been stocked with supplies for immediate aid.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged the population to take evacuation orders seriously. However, many faced difficulties: CNN reported traffic jams, fuel shortages, and fully-booked hotels. Many airports have closed. The US government warned airlines about price gouging on social media. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said he would closely monitor this.

The three major theme parks in Orlando - Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld - have closed. Orlando is the most visited tourist destination in the US, with 74 million visitors last year. These theme parks have often served as a refuge for residents of coastal areas during hurricanes.

After "Milton" passed the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, around 90,000 households experienced power outages and flooding, and trees were uprooted. No deaths were reported, said Mexican Governor Joaquin Diaz.

Biden's Postponed Visit, Trump's Criticism

Biden's trip to Germany and Angola has been postponed indefinitely due to the approaching hurricane. Meetings with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz were scheduled. Biden was also to attend a Ukraine summit he convened at the US Air Force base in Ramstein. It is uncertain how the meeting, which was expected to be attended by representatives of around 50 NATO countries and other Ukraine allies, will proceed. The Pentagon confirmed that Biden would not attend personally, but did not specify whether the summit would be postponed or held without him.

Biden's decision to postpone his foreign trip may not only be due to the immediate threat from Hurricane "Milton", but also to its significance in the US election campaign. Florida is still recovering from the damage caused by Storm "Helene", which hit the northwest coast of Florida over a week ago, leaving widespread destruction and flooding in its wake. The death toll is estimated to be over 200, according to media reports.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump quickly exploited the disaster for his campaign, criticizing Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for not reacting adequately. Harris, who will face Trump in the presidential election on November 5, has visited the affected areas with Biden several times to assess the situation and provide support to the victims.

Flooding Threat

"Milton" has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes ever recorded in this region, warned the NHC, and warned of the possibility of previously dry coastal areas being flooded due to rising sea levels. Dangerous storm surges with waves up to 5 meters high, destructive winds, and heavy rainfall are expected. There is also a threat of tornadoes.

Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. Experts agree that the probability of stronger storms is increased by global warming. The hurricane season in the Atlantic lasts from June to the end of November.

Amidst these extreme weather conditions, the threat of widespread flooding in Florida is imminent. As President Biden stated, "Milton" could bring "the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century," potentially causing catastrophic damage.

The categorical devastation potential of Hurricane "Milton" is undeniable, as evidenced by its wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour. This extreme weather event poses significant challenges to emergency services, threatening virtually every aspect of life in the region.

